Epson PH opens customer experience site in Cubao

Tech titan Epson launched its Customer Experience Site last March 6 in Cubao, Quezon City, offering businesses an opportunity to explore Epson’s printing technology, including the SurePress digital label printer, in a hands-on immersive environment.

The launch welcomed industry professionals and business owners, who were treated to live demonstrations of Epson’s solutions.

Attendees experienced firsthand how the Epson SurePress digital label printer operates, with experts providing detailed walkthroughs of its features and capabilities.

Visitors also brought their own substrates and artwork to conduct test prints with precise color matching, gaining valuable insights into how the SurePress can meet their unique requirements.

The new Customer Experience Site is more than just a demonstration space — it is a hub for collaboration, learning, and innovation.

Designed to address the challenges of high-value investments, the facility provides a venue where businesses can test ideas, refine processes, and explore the full potential of Epson’s advanced printing technology.

From ongoing training sessions to substrate testing and proofing services, the site ensures that customers have access to comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

“At Epson, we believe in empowering our customers by providing not just innovative products but also meaningful experiences that inspire confidence and drive growth,” said Masako Kusama, Epson Philippines president and director.

“This Customer Experience site is a reflection of our commitment to helping businesses succeed through collaboration and cutting-edge technology.”

At the heart of the site was the Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press, which is designed with Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore linehead technology.

The SurePress delivers ultra-high-quality images at impressive speeds, using droplets as small as 3.2 picoliters to achieve exceptional detail.

It also features Epson’s advanced UV ink technology, which produces vibrant, durable prints with a wider range of colors.

Additionally, the printer’s ability to print spot UV colors allows businesses to create premium finishes that give labels a high-end look and feel, making them stand out in competitive markets.

The SurePress L-6534VW is engineered to meet the demands of modern businesses, whether producing intricate designs or managing large-scale production runs.