Salesforce specialist Appistoki intros Agentforce in PH

Appistoki, following its acquisition by local tech firm Novare and its status as a Salesforce specialist partner, has launched Agentforce, an AI solution aimed at transforming how businesses interact with their clients.

The agentic AI technology is designed to deliver personalized, proactive, and efficient customer service through the power of AI and cloud technology.

Agentforce harnesses the capabilities of the Atlas Reasoning Engine, providing an agentic AI that is customizable to enhance operations within various businesses.

By automating essential processes and generating predictive insights, Agentforce strives to optimize workflows and improve overall business outcomes.

The platform empowers AI agents to operate independently, taking on specific tasks tailored to the unique needs of each company.

Utilizing a low-code Agent Builder, the AI agents created through Agentforce are trained on company-specific data, allowing for a more tailored approach to customer interactions.

The integration of the Atlas Reasoning Engine enables users to engage with the AI agent in a conversational manner, eliminating the need for complex commands or prompts.

This functionality means that the AI agents can undertake actions such as placing orders, scheduling appointments, or reserving items, thereby streamlining transactions and enhancing customer experiences.

Beyond client interactions, Agentforce can also deployed at various levels within a company’s workflow. This allows human employees to focus on higher-level tasks while the AI manages data retrieval and other time-consuming processes.

For accessibility, Agentforce can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of messaging platforms, social media outlets, and company websites.

Rahul Nanda, AI practice head at Appistoki, announced plans to develop the platform further to support verbal transactions, catering to users who prefer speaking to an agent rather than typing.

Organizations interested in exploring the capabilities of Agentforce, and implement it within their operations, are encouraged to reach out to Novare and Appistoki for comprehensive consultations on how to best integrate this innovative AI solution into their workflows.