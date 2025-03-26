Tie-up with ECPay now allows Vybe users to load without BPI account

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has linked with payment system provider ECPay to expand its digital financial services through its Vybe digital wallet app.

The collaboration enables clients to create and load Vybe accounts without needing a BPI bank account.

This feature will be accessible through ECPay kiosks located throughout the Philippines, making it easier for more Filipinos to engage with digital finance.

Additionally, users will be able to transfer funds to other Vybe accounts, as well as to affiliated banks and e-wallets via the ECPay kiosks.

The Vybe app also offers cardless cash withdrawals from selected BPI and Euronet ATMs, highlighting the commitment of BPI and Vybe to provide inclusive financial solutions, especially in remote areas of the country.

As an e-wallet service, Vybe enables clients to send money, pay bills, and make purchases using QRPH and InstaPay QR codes.

In order to set itself apart in the competitive e-wallet market, Vybe offers zero transaction fees, allowing users to retain more of their hard-earned money.

Furthermore, the app rewards users with points on selected transactions, which can be redeemed for vouchers from over 120 partner merchants.

Currently, Vybe has over 1.84 million active users, while ECPay operates around 1,300 kiosks nationwide.

With the help of this new partnership, both entities are optimistic about doubling their user bases within the year.

Frederick Faustino, head of digital partnerships and ecosystem at Vybe, emphasized that this collaboration opens up over 5,000 touchpoints for Filipinos to access Vybe services through ECPay, eTap, and Pay&Go machines, thereby extending their reach to underserved regions of the country.