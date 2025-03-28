Hatasu launches its first 4-wheeler e-bike

Hatasu has launched its first 4-wheeler e-bike — the Hatasu Buggy, which is priced at P86,990.

The Hatasu Buggy is available in four color options: classic elegant white, bold energy red, refreshing light blue, and the playful purple.

Its functional digital display is weather-resistant and keeps riders informed of battery levels, voltage, and speed.

Powered by a 1200W Dynamo Motor, it reaches an average speed of 30 KPH and can hold up to 300 KG load capacity. It has the ability to tackle inclines up to 20 degrees, depending on load and road conditions.

It features a dual braking system: the foot brake which provide enhanced safety and control ideal for navigating varied road conditions and the hand brake to assist with parking especially on inclined slopes.

The passenger seats can accommodate 2-3 persons, while its upgraded roof made with high-quality polypropylene plastic offers protection from the weather.

A grab bar adds an extra layer of safety, while a large storage compartment made with metal steel with a safety lock can hold various items.