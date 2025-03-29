CEZA putting up new data center to attract investors

The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) took center stage at the first-ever Cagayan Valley Investment Promotion Network (CVIPN) meeting last March 18 at DTI-Region 02 Office in Tuguegarao City.

Representing CEZA administrator and chief executive officer Katrina Ponce Enrile, market specialist Gabriel L. Lingan emphasized CEZA’s unique advantages, leveraging from its land and sea assets and positioning it as a prime hub for logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and aquaculture, tourism, and technology.

In his presentation for CEZA, Lingan divulged the continued efforts of CEZA to develop and upgrade key infrastructure projects, including the latest ones, such as dredging and reclamation at Port Irene and the establishment of a data center, to support these industries.

He also unveiled CEZA’s long-term development plans, featuring the expansion of Port Irene through projects like breakwater and additional cold storage and warehouse facilities, the construction of a CEZA hotel, a keepsake and pasalubong center, and a 66-km circumferential road aimed at improving connectivity and economic activity.

Organized under the Invest in Bountiful Cagayan Valley Program 2.0 (IBCVP 2.0) of DTI RO2, CVIPN has been created to be a strategic platform that unifies and aligns investment-driven programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) across national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), and state universities and colleges (SUCs).

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to foster economic growth and infrastructure development in Cagayan Valley.

The participants also had an election of officers wherein DTI RO2, which serves as the secretariat, was elected as chair, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government Region 02 (DILG-R02) was voted as vice-chair.

In her speech during the said meeting, DTI Region 2 regional director Ma. Sofia G. Narag underscored the significance of CVIPN in driving investment synergy and strengthening economic collaboration across sectors.