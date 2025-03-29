Changan readies e-vehicle lineup for PH

Inchcape Philippines, the exclusive distributor of Changan in the country, is introducing its EV model lineup at the Manila International Auto Show on April 10-13 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This April, Changan will display a total of four EV models:

Changan Nevo Q05 Plug-In Hybrid EV Changan Nevo Hunter K50 Range-Extended EV Changan Lumin Battery EV Changan Nevo A05 Plug-In Hybrid EV

Three out of the four upcoming models will sport Changan’s 101 Nevo logo which represents the brand’s mid-range electric vehicle line.

Globally, Changan 101 occupies the position of “Digital Intelligence Evolution New Vehicle”, leading the brand’s transformation to the era of Digital Intelligence Vehicle.

The Changan 101 logo integrates the “square” and “circle” in oriental philosophy. The “circle” is inclusive, with natural beauty; while the “square” is the law, symbolizing numerical intelligence and technology. The binary digits “0” and “1” also depict constant evolution and endless innovation.

Changan Nevo Q05 Plug-In Hybrid EV

The Changan Nevo Q05 is the brand’s latest compact SUV offering that sports a sharp and revolutionary exterior design, outstanding interior space, and cutting-edge technology.

Rising above in the segment, the model’s most notable feature is its capability of switching to three diverse electric driving modes: Pure Electric, Hybrid, and Priority Electric.

The model will be offered in two (2) variants: the Changan Nevo Q05 SE, which will serve as the base variant, and the Changan Nevo Q05 iD, which will serve as the top variant.

Changan Nevo Hunter K50 Range-Extended EV

The Hunter K50 REEV is the brand’s love letter to the steady and growing demands in the Philippine market while differentiating itself from the segment’s competition.

While it answers to the pick-up truck demand in the country, the Hunter K50 REEV presents itself as a rugged, stylish, unique, and top-functional truck that aims to provide a technologically advanced driving experience.

With Changan’s first-ever pick-up truck in the country, the brand is proud to be the first automotive brand in the world to bring the first Range-Extended Electric Vehicle pick-up in the market globally.

The model will be offered in two variants: the entry-level Changan Nevo Hunter K50 REEV 4×2 Knight, and the top variant, Changan Nevo Hunter K50 REEV 4×4 Knight.

Changan Lumin Battery EV

Changan Lumin will be the first mini hatchback electric vehicle in the brand’s model lineup.

Filled with a modern and minimalist design, paired with smart and innovative features, it aims to cater to those who are looking for a fun, affordable, and compact mini vehicle that is best for city driving.

Changan Nevo A05 Plug-In Hybrid EV

On the other hand, the Changan Nevo A05 is the brand’s upcoming 5-seater compact sedan that sports a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle energy.

Similar to the other models, it will feature a modern and sophisticated overall design, mated with powerful and advanced technological features.

The Changan Nevo A05 will have its first-ever Philippine preview at the MIAS. The model is set to have its official model launch within the second half of the year.

Special Introductory Prices for Limited Time

To celebrate the launch of its EV models, Changan Philippines will be offering the following Special Introductory Suggested Retail Prices from March 25 to April 13: