Home Credit PH stages midnight launch for Apple iPhone 16e

Local financing firm Home Credit Philippines has introduced exclusive deals and flexible installment plans to make the newly launched Apple iPhone 16e more accessible to Filipinos.

The iPhone 16e was unveiled during a midnight launch on March 28, where HCPH partnered with various retail stores including Digimap, The Loop by Power Mac Center, and Beyond the Box.

Campaigned as a more budget-friendly option within the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e does not compromise on performance or camera quality, boasting a robust set of features that appeal to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Here are the specifications of the new iPhone 16e:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display

Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm

Resolution: 1170 x 2532, 19.5:9 ratio

Processor: Apple A18 Hexa-core, 3nm, 8GB

OS: iOS 18.3.1

Camera: 48MP optical image stabilization (OIS) main camera, 12MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP68 dust and water resistance

Available Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Available Colors: Black and White

Through Home Credit, customers can purchase the iPhone 16e with a 30% down payment, offering a 12-month payment plan at 0% interest, with monthly installments starting at P2,482.

Below is a breakdown of the retail pricing and financing options:

Apple iPhone 16e (8GB + 128GB)

Retail Price – P39,990

Apple 0% Plan (12 months with 30% DP) – P2,482

One Plan (24 months with 30% DP) – P1,429

Apple iPhone 16e (8GB + 256GB)

Retail Price – P46,990

Apple 0% Plan (12 months with 30% DP) – P2,892

One Plan (24 months with 30% DP) – P1,679

Apple iPhone 16e (8GB + 512GB)

Retail Price – P58,990

Apple 0% Plan (12 months with 30% DP) – P3,592

One Plan (24 months with 30% DP) – P2,107

Interested buyers can avail of these financing options when purchasing the iPhone 16e from Home Credit-supported Apple resellers nationwide, requiring only a single valid ID for approval, which takes just a minute.

Customers also have the option to go through a pre-approval process via the Home Credit App, allowing them to pick up their purchases directly from the store.

“Wwning an iPhone is a dream for many. With the launch of the iPhone 16e, which brings powerful iPhone features at an amazing price, along with the easy installments of Home Credit, this dream can now be a reality,” said Sheila Paul, chief marketing officer of Home Credit Philippines.