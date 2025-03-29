Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, holds PH distributors confab

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, recently hosted a distributors conference at Seda Manila Bay in Paranaque City.

The event brought together over 100 professional distributors, setting the stage for the company’s “Race to Growth” initiative — a roadmap that merges breakthrough innovation with customer engagement.

During the conference, Signify unveiled its strategic plans for 2025, signaling a year of new product innovations and sustainable solutions.

The company is set to invest even more in research and development to pioneer next-generation lighting and digital solutions. By expanding its distribution channels and harnessing data-driven insights, Signify aims to meet the evolving needs of customers in both emerging and established markets.

In addition, training initiatives and enhanced after-sales support will be rolled out to empower professional partners, ensuring that every client benefits from the full spectrum of Signify’s expertise.

A key product highlight was the expanded Philips SmartBright All-In range. These luminaires integrate three color temperatures and three lumen packages in one product.

For contractors, this means faster project completion with adjustable lumen output and color temperature during installation, ensuring the right lighting without delays.

For wholesalers, fewer SKUs mean lower costs and optimized inventory, while still meeting installer and contractor needs.

Signify also announced its partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. The partnership is set to drive new programs designed to enhance the overall customer experience for Signify Professionals.

Signify also awarded its Top Partners of 2024 and renewing its partnership with all its partners for 2025. This gesture, formalized with signed certificates, not only recognized the exceptional contributions of its top performers but also affirmed the company’s dedication to a unified and collaborative future.

Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, country leader for professional business at Signify Philippines, emphasized that these partnerships are the cornerstone of the company’s journey.

“Our partners are essential to our journey. Together, we are building a future based on thoughtful innovation and shared success,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Signify is set to deliver consistent value throughout 2025 by maintaining a balanced focus on innovation, sustainable growth, and enhanced customer experience.