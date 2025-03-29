Trip.com integrates AI in app to improve travel services

Trip.com has upgraded its app by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology, positioning itself as a comprehensive solution for all travel-related needs.

Ru Yi, assistant vice president of international markets at Trip.com, recently shared insights about the innovative enhancements during a press interview held at the Trip.com office last March 27.

The most apparent addition with the update is the “TripGenie,” an AI assistant designed to streamline the itinerary planning process for travelers.

This intelligent tool not only suggests activities based on the user’s destination but also compiles necessary links for booking, simplifying the payment process.

Moreover, TripGenie enhances user experience by recommending available promotions, helping travelers secure discounts and earn additional “Trip Coins” for future use.

The data utilized by TripGenie is meticulously curated, drawing from Trip.com’s partnered hotels, user reviews, and external travel resources.

Before being integrated into the app, all suggestions undergo a review process by Trip.com personnel to ensure reliability and satisfaction.

Another feature introduced is “Trip.Best,” which analyzes users’ travel preferences to identify similar options for future trips. This functionality not only highlights unique attractions but also tailors recommendations to cater to individual tastes, by taking note of past transactions.

In addition to these technological enhancements, Trip.com maintains its commitment to customer service through a dedicated call center.

Ru emphasized that the app retains a person-to-person support structure to ensure comfortable transactions for users.

By leveraging AI technology, the call center effectively handles routine inquiries, while complex cases are escalated to human agents, ensuring an average wait time of just 30 seconds before calls are answered.

The AI systems used in the call center are synchronized with real-time updates from airlines and hotels. This allows agents to proactively inform users of flight changes or adjust reservations while customers are in transit, providing a level of service that keeps travelers informed well ahead of official announcements.

Looking forward, Ru highlighted Trip.com’s vision to enhance user engagement by creating more content within the app.

The company plans to encourage travelers to utilize the app not just for bookings, but as a continuous travel resource.

To accomplish this, users are incentivized to share their travel experiences through the app, earning Trip Coins that can be redeemed for future travel opportunities.

Ru said that with these innovative enhancements, Trip.com continues to redefine the travel experience, making planning and booking more accessible and enjoyable for users around the globe.