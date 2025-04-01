AMD ties up with Rapt AI to optimize AI workloads

Rapt AI, a provider of AI-powered AI-workload automation for popular GPUs and AI accelerators, announced a collaboration with AMD to redefine AI infrastructure management.

This alliance aims to improve AI inference and training workload management and performance on AMD Instinct GPUs, offering customers a scalable and cost-effective solution for deploying AI applications.

By integrating Rapt’s intelligent workload automation platform with AMD Instinct MI300X, MI325X and upcoming MI350 series GPUs, the collaboration delivers scalable and high-performance, and cost-effective solution that enables customers to maximize AI inference and training efficiency across on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Key benefits of the Rapt and AMD collaboration:

Helps Reduce Costs, Maximum GPU Utilization: AMD Instinct GPUs, with their industry-leading memory capacity, combined with Rapt’s intelligent resource optimization, helps ensure maximum GPU utilization for AI workloads, helping lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Seamless AI Deployment Across On-Prem and Multi-Cloud Environments: Rapt’s platform streamlines GPU management, eliminating the need for data scientists to spend valuable time on trial-and-error infrastructure configurations. By automatically optimizing resource allocation for their specific workloads, it empowers them to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure. It seamlessly supports diverse GPU environments (AMD and others, whether in the cloud, on-premises or both) through a single instance, helping ensure maximum infrastructure flexibility.

Boosted Inference Performance and Scalability: The combined solution intelligently optimizes job density and resource allocation on AMD Instinct GPUs, resulting in better inference performance and scalability for production AI deployments. Rapt’s auto-scaling capabilities further help ensure efficient resource use based on demand, reducing latency and maximizing cost efficiency.

Optimized for AMD and Future-Ready AI: Rapt’s platform works out-of-the-box with AMD Instinct GPUs, helping ensure immediate performance benefits. Ongoing collaboration between Rapt and AMD will drive further optimizations in exciting areas such as GPU scheduling, memory utilization and more, helping ensure customers are equipped with a future ready AI infrastructure.

“At AMD, we are committed to delivering high-performance, scalable AI solutions that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their AI workloads,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development for Data Center GPU Business at AMD.

“Our collaboration with Rapt AI combines the cutting-edge capabilities of AMD Instinct GPUs with Rapt’s intelligent workload automation, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, flexibility, and cost savings across their AI infrastructure.”

Charlie Leeming, CEO of Rapt, added: “Collaboration with AMD allows us to further enhance our platform, optimizing it for the powerful AMD Instinct GPUs. This joint solution is set to transform AI infrastructure management, driving better performance, cost efficiency, and faster time to value for our mutual customers. We are excited about the impact this will have on accelerating AI innovation across industries.”

“As more organizations move to production AI, maximizing infrastructure efficiency and cost-effectiveness becomes paramount,” said Anil Ravindranath, Rapt CTO.

“Rapt AI, deeply integrated with powerful AMD Instinct GPUs, provides an intelligent, AI-powered platform that dynamically optimizes resource allocation across the entire ML pipeline. This comprehensive approach delivers not just accelerated performance and lower latency, but also unprecedented GPU utilization and simplified deployment, unlocking truly scalable and efficient production AI capabilities.”