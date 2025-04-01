Banks, gov’t now using National ID authentication for identity verification

For financial institutions, the integration of National ID authentication services offers a more efficient and streamlined approach to identity verification.

Asia United Bank (AUB), the first local bank to integrate with the National ID system, has seen significant improvements in its mobile wallet service, HelloMoney.

The use of National ID authentication has drastically reduced the number of man-hours needed for verifying clients opening new accounts.

AUB chief compliance officer Claire Dela Rosa explained, “With this e-verification system, the staff no longer needs to manually verify IDs. The process is automated from the start, thanks to the National ID authentication services.”

The National ID authentication services, provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), are playing a crucial role in realizing the vision of more targeted service delivery and smoother transactions across various sectors.

The system employs advanced methods such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and other unique credentials, including the National ID Card Number, to authenticate an individual’s identity. These technologies not only bolster security but also reduce the risk of fraudulent activities in transactions.

According to PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, “The National ID system and its authentication services distinguish themselves by offering more than just basic ID verification. Instead of relying solely on physical IDs and demographic information, it uses unique identifiers tied to the registered individual.”

“Through National ID authentication services, both the public and service providers can be assured that services are more accurately targeted, and transactions are more seamless. This is a significant step in our country’s journey toward digitalization,” added Mapa.

In the realm of social protection programs, these authentication services ensure that benefits are delivered to the rightful recipients.

For example, beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are authenticated using fingerprint scanning and facial recognition during Family Development Sessions (FDS).

This collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already seen over 2.5 million 4Ps beneficiaries authenticated as of December 31, 2024.

National ID authentication also plays a key role in the release of civil registry documents. For example, when individuals request birth, marriage, or death certificates via the PSAHelpline online portal, they must undergo National ID authentication.

As of March 17, 2025, over 16,400 individuals have completed this authentication process to ensure the security and legitimacy of document requests.

Local governments are also adopting National ID authentication for various services. In Tublay, Benguet, the local government uses it to authenticate 4Ps beneficiaries and clients requesting civil registry documents through the Registry of Barangay Inhabitants (RBI).

Ruth Elyn Dino, Municipal Civil Registrar (MCR) of Tublay, shared, “National ID authentication has given us confidence in issuing civil registry documents. We are now assured that the documents go to the rightful recipients, enhancing the security and accuracy of our services.”

As of March 20, 2025, the local government of Tublay has completed 2,321 National ID authentications for various services, further highlighting the growing adoption of the system.