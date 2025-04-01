PBW to showcase blockchain technology in gaming, music, arts

The Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), which is taking place on June 10-11 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, is set to showcase a variety of blockchain technologies in an event titled “Decode”.

This year’s event promises to make blockchain technology more accessible to Filipinos, with a focus on integrating it into gaming, music, and entertainment industries.

The event will delve into blockchain technology topics, including decentralized finance (DeFi), game finance (GameFi), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), but allowing people to experience it, instead of just plain lectures and talks, making the concept easier to understand.

A highlight of the PBW will be the blockchain-powered audition event hosted by MetaStar, a Web3 entertainment platform, seeking the next P-Pop sensation in “Idol Quest.”

Additionally, esports and video gaming-oriented agency Tier One Entertainment will introduce “Nexus Academia,” a unique initiative that connects gaming, music, and art enthusiasts from various Philippine educational institutions.

The Bangkok-based 9 Cat Group will also bring its famous event from Thailand “Meme Fiesta,” a pitch competition designed to support blockchain projects through specialized incubation and partnerships aimed at boosting cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

PBW also highlighted its title sponsor, $KIKI, a cryptocurrency company that merges meme culture with artificial intelligence and digital intellectual property on the blockchain.

In collaboration with celebrity restaurateur Marvin Agustin, $KIKI will launch “Fishblock,” a gourmet fishball dish inspired by the country’s three main regions, exclusively available for purchase with $KIKI coins via GCrypto or Maya. Fishblock will be available at the PBW venue, as well as Agustin’s Cochi and Kondwi restaurants.

PBW co-founder Janelle Barreto

Beyond private collaborative efforts, PBW’s partnerships with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and various government agencies, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Department of Science and Technology, aim to promote blockchain and Web3 technology across the nation.

Janelle Barreto, co-founder of PBW, stated: “For mass adoption to happen, collaboration and timing are essential, and the partnerships help in creating blockchain use cases for the Philippines. We need to seamlessly integrate these ideas into accessible and relatable scenarios, demonstrating how blockchain benefits everyone.”