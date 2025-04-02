National Innovation Council establishes AI think tank

The National Innovation Council (NIC) has taken a step towards enhancing the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by approving the creation of a dedicated technical group.

The group, consisting of experts and leaders from industry, academia, and government, will conduct an in-depth study on the nation’s AI ecosystem, its current capabilities, and potential future trajectories.

The initiative was approved during the 8th NIC meeting held on March 26, as announced by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

The newly formed AI think tank will play a crucial role in assessing the Philippines’ preparedness for AI adoption and its potential for driving national development.

The insights generated by the think tank will help guide the formulation of national AI policies, ensuring that the country can maximize the economic and societal benefits of AI technology.

According to a 2023 study by Google and Access Partnership, AI adoption, coupled with the development of key digital skills, could contribute an estimated P2.8 trillion annually to the Philippine economy by 2030.

This underscores AI’s transformative potential in boosting productivity, driving economic growth, and enhancing the Philippines’ global competitiveness.

“If we are to unlock the full potential of AI, we need a coordinated national approach that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Neda secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, who also serves as the vice chairperson of the NIC.

“Equally important is ensuring that the Filipino workforce is equipped with the skills needed to adapt and thrive in this AI-driven future. Understanding the implications of AI and tailoring its development to the Philippine context will be critical in achieving these objectives.”

To lead the initiative, the NIC has designated the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as the lead agency for the AI think tank.

The DOST will establish and oversee a technical working group that will conduct studies on the Philippines’ preparedness to navigate the wide-ranging impacts of AI, particularly as the country responds to a rapidly evolving global landscape.

In addition, the NIC approved new implementing guidelines for the 2025 Innovation Grants program. These guidelines define the types of innovation projects eligible for funding and set clear criteria for grant applications.

Since 2022, the NIC has supported innovation across a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, health, energy, education, defense, transportation, and public administration.

The new guidelines will be released by Neda in the second quarter of 2025, followed by the launch of the Call for Proposals for the 2025 Innovation Grants.

“The creation of the AI technical group and the approval of the updated Innovation Grants guidelines represent significant strides toward strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem,” said Balisacan.