nubia takes wrap off Neo 3 series smartphones in PH

ZTE Corporation subsidiary nubia Technology has launched in the country its new Neo 3 series, aimed at providing exceptional performance at budget-friendly prices.

The new series includes three models: the standard Neo 3, the Neo 3 5G, and the high-end Neo 3 GT, each featuring striking features and enhanced gaming capabilities.

A standout element of the Neo 3 series is its unique mecha-eye design on the back, which incorporates customizable RGB lighting. This feature can be programmed to indicate notifications or illuminate during gaming sessions, enhancing the immersive experience for users.

Each model includes dual gaming triggers positioned on the side, offering gamers additional control options. These features can be easily configured through the “AI Game Space 3.0,” a proprietary software designed to optimize gaming performance by managing memory and adjusting key layouts based on user habits.

Photographic capabilities are decent, with all models equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. Various AI-driven functionalities, such as Neovision AI photography, the Neotrubo Performance Engine, AI Translate, AI Image Enhance, and AI Magic Eraser, are also included to elevate users’ multimedia experiences.

Display-wise, all models feature a large 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel, with the base and 5G versions offering peak brightness levels of 1,000 nits, while the GT model boasts an enhanced peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

The series prioritizes maximum gaming performance without breaking the bank, integrating dynamic RAM and UNISOC processors of varying capacities. The base Neo 3 utilizes the UNISOC T8100 processor with up to 16GB RAM; the Neo 3 5G employs the UNISOC T8300 5G processor with up to 20GB RAM, and the GT model is powered by the upgraded T9100 5G processor with up to 24GB RAM.

Battery life is equally impressive, with each model being powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The Neo 3 and Neo 3 5G support 33W fast charging, while the GT model offers a robust 80W fast charging capability. To ensure prolonged gaming sessions, the series also includes a high-efficiency heat dissipation system.

The Neo 3 series specifications, available colors, and pricing details are as follows:

nubia Neo 3

Display: 6.8″ 120Hz Display

Resolution: 1080 x 2392 pixels

Processor: UNISOC T8100 Octa-Core, 6nm, 8GB

OS: MyOS 15

Camera: 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 16MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP54 dust and water resistance

Miscellaneous Features: Mecha-designed back panel, RGB lighting, dual gaming shoulder triggers, DTS:X Ultra stereo speakers

Connectivity: 4G

Available Colors: Cyber Silver, Shadow Black, Titanium Gold

RAM: 8GB, expandable to 16GB

Storage Capacity: 128GB

Price: P7,999

nubia Neo 3 5G

Display: 6.8″ 120Hz Display

Resolution: 1080 x 2392 pixels

Processor: UNISOC T8300 Octa-Core, 6nm, 8GB

OS: MyOS 15

Camera: 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 16MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP54 dust and water resistance

Miscellaneous Features: Mecha-designed back panel, RGB lighting, dual gaming shoulder triggers, DTS:X Ultra stereo speakers

Connectivity: 5G

Available Colors: Cyber Silver, Shadow Black, Titanium Gold

RAM: 8GB, expandable to 20GB

Storage Capacity: 256GB

Price: P9,999

nubia Neo 3 GT

Display: 6.8″ 120Hz AMOLED Display

Resolution: 1080 x 2392 pixels

Processor: UNISOC T9100 Octa-Core, 6nm, 12GB

OS: MyOS 15

Camera: 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 16MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP54 dust and water resistance

Miscellaneous Features: Mecha-designed back panel, RGB lighting, dual gaming shoulder triggers, DTS:X Ultra stereo speakers, VC Cooling System

Connectivity: 5G

Available Colors: Electro Yellow and Interstellar Gray

RAM: 12GB, expandable to 24GB

Storage Capacity: 256GB

Price: P12,999

The nubia Neo 3 series is available for purchase through affiliated stores and online platforms, including Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. Additionally, users can enhance their gaming experience with optional accessories such as a gamepad and magnetic phone cooler.