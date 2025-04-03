Apple reseller Digimap holds midnight launch for iPhone 16e

Apple reseller Digimap kicked off the release of the iPhone 16e with a midnight launch event at One Ayala Concourse last March 28.

The launch started with a bang as the first customer in line was treated to over P30,000 worth of freebies. The next 25 in line also received a bundle valued at P15,000.

Guests were treated to a live DJ performance, while interactive games and exciting raffle prizes from event partners Home Credit and UnionBank kept everyone engaged and entertained.

Since its inception under Mapple Philippines in March 2023, Digimap has quickly become a leading tech purveyor in the Philippines. It is part of the MAP (Mitra Adiperkasa) Group, Indonesia’s leading lifestyle retailer with over 3,500 retail stores and 150 brands.

Its flagship store opened in One Ayala in October 2023, and today, Digimap operates over 20 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to 25 more stores by the end of 2025.

In March 2024, Digiplanet was launched as a multi-brand store offering a wide range of tech gadgets and accessories.

Digimap shared that the Philippines continues to have one of the highest mobile phone ownership rates in Southeast Asia, with over 70 million Filipinos owning a mobile device.

On average, Filipinos spend 4-5 hours per day on their smartphones, making mobile devices an essential tool for communication, work, and entertainment.

Photo shows Digimap country general manager Gerald Senolos, Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio, Treish Vanns, Anton Gonzalez, and Digimap president Mia Gonzalez during the midnight launch in Makati City

The company’s customer-first philosophy sets it apart from other lifestyle retail concepts. By integrating best practices from the country’s leading sports retailer sister companies Planet Sports, Footlocker, New Balance, Hoka, Converse, and Skechers, Digimap delivers a vibrant and friendly shopping experience.

Whether visiting their stores or checking out their online shop, Digimap ensures that customers have all the information they need to make purchasing decisions based on their needs and capabilities, with trade-in or bank installment plans to make it easier for them to upgrade to the latest Apple products and tech gadgets.

Moving forward, Digimap is currently on a trajectory of growth. By 2030, the company aims to open in more locations across the Philippines, with expansion plans across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.