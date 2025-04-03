First on Newsbytes.PH | Two UP-trained lawyers joining DICT as usecs

With the appointment of digital technocrat Henry Aguda as the new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), he is now bringing to the agency fellow alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Law to serve as his undersecretaries.

This comes after Aguda issued an order directing all undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, and directors to tender their courtesy resignations. These officials have until Friday, April 4, to comply with the directive.

Although no official announcement has been made by Malacanang as of posting time, reliable sources have confirmed to Newsbytes.PH that lawyers Leandro Angelo “Dino” Aguirre and Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon are set to be named as DICT undersecretaries.

Based on their LinkedIn accounts, both Aguirre and Condez-de Sagon appear to be contemporaries of Aguda at UP Law where the new DICT chief finished his law degree in 2008 as cum laude and batch valedictorian.

Leandro Angelo Aguirre (Photo from disini.ph)

Aguirre may already be a familiar name to the local ICT community as he recently completed his tenure as deputy commissioner of the National Privacy Commission (NPC). The data privacy body is an attached agency of the DICT.

Also an alumnus of the Harvard Law School, Aguirre is a senior lecturer at UP Law and worked as assistant vice president and head of new ventures and business development at PLDT from 2015-2017.

Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon (Photo from LinkedIn)

Condez-de Sagon, meanwhile, is expected to serve as chief-of-staff of Aguda while holding the post as undersecretary.

She also previously worked as chief-of-staff of Marikina representative Stella Quimbo and Agimat partylist representative Bryan Revilla. Her last job prior to being named DICT official was assistant vice president for legislative affairs at Aboitiz InfraCapital.

As for the incumbent set of undersecretaries and assistant secretaries, sources said that most of them will be let go to accommodate the new appointees recommended by Aguda. Among those whose courtesy resignation is expected to be accepted is undersecretary for cybersecurity Jeffrey Ian Dy.