Epson PH unveils SC-P20530 printer for professional photography, graphic design

Epson Philippines has announced the launch of the Epson SureColor P20530 (SC-P20530) Photo Graphic Production Printer, a photo-printing solution designed to meet the needs of professional photographers and graphic designers.

An upgrade to its predecessor, the SC-P20070, the all-new SC-P20530 promises increased efficiency and print precision for businesses.

The global photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% from 2023 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific witnessing significant growth potential and a rise in demand for sustainable printing practices among consumers.

In response to this, the new addition to Epson’s SureColor range is designed to meet the needs of the photo, and graphic arts industry while catering to the market’s shift towards more eco-efficient printing solutions.

The updated SC-P20530 boasts a wider gamut of colors, deeper black reproduction capabilities, and reduced plastic usage.

Featuring a 12-color UltraChrome PRO ink set, including new orange, green, and violet inks, the SC-P20530 delivers a wider array of colors and more accurate reproduction of Pantone colors than the earlier model, allowing for more lifelike and visually appealing prints. The various ink configurations also aid in achieving impeccable print quality for color, black and white prints.

With two lines added to Epson’s PrecisionCore MicroTFP Printhead to support a wider ink set, the SC-P20530 contains a total of 9,600 nozzles and dedicated channels for photo black, matte black, and various gray inks, empowering a more productive workflow with smoother gradations and accurate texture reproduction.

Further, a new Black Enhanced Overcoat (BEO) feature also allows for deeper black reproduction, enabling greater depth and contrast in images without the need for an exclusive ink.

With these improvements, the SC-P20530 is capable of producing high-quality prints at a slightly faster speed than its predecessor despite added ink color.

The SC-P20530 is designed with sustainability in mind, drawing on the efficient and precise technologies developed by Epson.

Using only 22.1 grams of plastic per liter, the new ink pack uses 92.3% less plastic per liter than traditional ink cartridges. The waste from ink packs is 80% lighter and 90% smaller per liter in volume, significantly reducing plastic waste. The printer’s hardware is also made of over 30% recycled plastic.

Additionally, the life cycle assessment (LCA) of the SC-P20530 shows a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions per liter of ink used compared to traditional ink cartridges, and the printer is compliant with Energy Star Version 3.0 so that the printer reduces power consumption when in sleep mode.

Alongside an increased ink capacity of 2.3 times to 1.6 liters and a larger usage ratio of recycled plastics in the printer, the SC-P20530 saves time and cost while ensuring reduced impact on the environment.

The SC-P20530 boasts a large 4.3-inch touchscreen display, an upgrade from the 2.7-inch hardware button found in the earlier model.

Aside from Epson Cloud Solution PORT which provides a one-stop solution that houses the entire printing management system, the addition of Adobe Postscript, which is optional for users, improves the printer’s reproduction of PDF files and raster image processor (RIP) processing ability.

Furthermore, the SC-P20530 features an auto take-up system, enhancing the ease of handling large print jobs

The printer’s wide carriage, measuring 64 inches (1,626mm), offers improved flexible media handling, supporting various media types including basic bond paper, photo paper, transparent film, backlight film roll, and enhanced low adhesive synthetic paper.

It also features a high-speed auto-cutter, and is capable of handling roll media via a spindle mounting with integrated tension adjustment.

Additionally, the SC-P20530 offers enhanced user-self maintenance and stable print quality. This is made possible through easy access to the anti-drying cap and printhead area without the need for a screwdriver, as well as equipped lighting around the printhead to assist with maintenance tasks.

The new model also features a dust cover that provides stable operation and reduces wasteful reprinting costs by preventing nozzle clogs and protecting prints from dust. From higher productivity to an enhanced user experience, the SC-P20530 enables businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively.

“With the SC-P20530, we have created a printer that truly caters to the needs of professional photographers and graphic designers, offering the highest standards in photographic reproduction,” said Noelle Gonzalez, marketing division head at Epson Philippines.

“At Epson, we recognize the growing demand for fuss-free, high-quality prints, and will continue to leverage our expertise in innovative technologies to revolutionize the printing experience. The SC-P20530 not only offers an expanded color range, deeper blacks with our BEO technology, and faster print speeds, but also incorporates features catered to meet the needs of today’s eco-conscious customer. Offering superb print quality, speed, and reduced environmental impact, the SC-P20530 is designed to spearhead industrial standards in photographic reproduction and is sure to become an indispensable tool for any professional.”