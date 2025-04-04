Power Mac Center open first store, service center in BARMM

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) marked another milestone as it opened a brand-new The Loop store and Mobile Care at the newly launched KCC Mall of Cotabato.

The retail store and service center are the first PMC branches in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), finally completing the brand’s presence in all the regions.

The Loop KCC Mall of Cotabato carries Apple devices and accessories, and tech products running on Android technology to offer customers more options for enhancing their lifestyle.

Mobile Care, meanwhile, is bringing its official expertise on diagnosis, repair, and software services to complement customers’ needs during their devices’ life cycle.

“The BARMM region is a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that we hope to get to know more of at this phase of our expansion. We stay true to our commitment to our customers by making our products and expertise more accessible to Filipinos nationwide, adding value to how they advance education, operate businesses, or spend their recreational time,” said PMC director for marketing and product management Joey Alvarez.

Customers joining the opening week of PMC’s first BARMM locations can enjoy exclusive deals until April 6, 2025.

Offers include discounts of up to ₱17,500 on select iPhone models, up to ₱13,000 on the MacBook Air M2, up to ₱2,000 on select AirPods, and up to 20% off on select premium accessories.