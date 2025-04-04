Smart exec feted as ‘ICT Lawyer of the Year’

Roy Ibay, the vice president and head of regulatory affairs at Smart Communications, was recently recognized as “ICT Lawyer of the Year” at the EdTek Excellence Awards during EdTek Con 2025 held recently in Cebu City.

The award honors legal professionals for outstanding advocacy and expertise in various ICT fields such as telecommunications regulation, cybersecurity, data privacy, and emerging technologies.

“More than being an individual achievement, this award reflects the collective work culture of Smart, alongside the entire ICT legal community — to be able to strive constantly to advance good digital governance and protect consumer interests,” said Ibay.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to champion policies that foster innovation, promote fair competition, and safeguard the digital rights of Filipinos.”

The National Education & Technology Conference (EdTek Con 2025) brought together industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to explore innovations in education, cybersecurity, data privacy, and the evolving future of learning.

In a Facebook post, Ibay cited the ICT industry council of the Philippines (ICTIC) for the recognition as he looked back on his 27-year journey as an ICT legal professional starting from his government work at the National Telecommunications Commission to corporate telecom regulatory practice at Smart Communications.

“The past year involved new challenging activities that dealt with cybersecurity (Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Council), mobile number portability (TCI) and data privacy. Mabuhay ang ICT industry ng Pilipinas!” he said.