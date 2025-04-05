Globe At Home expands 5G WiFi offering PH-wide

Globe At Home, the residential broadband subsidiary of Globe Telecom, has expanded its WiFi service nationwide.

Initially, this Internet offering was confined to the central business districts (CBDs) of Bonifacio Global City, Makati City, and Ortigas Center. Now, the newly expanded coverage enables customers nationwide to pre-order the Globe At Home 5G WiFi router.

The device is designed for easy installation within homes, featuring a wireless setup that allows users to connect effortlessly, with download speeds reaching over 600Mbps.

One of its standout features is a built-in LCD touch screen, which enables users to register their modem’s SIM card, monitor Internet speeds, and generate QR codes for quick connectivity.

Additionally, customer support is readily accessible through the display, simplifying the process of reporting any issues.

In a creative twist, Globe At Home has also customized the routers with artistic designs, making them a stylish part of home decor rather than just ordinary gadgets.

Collaborating with renowned national artists, Globe offers four unique artworks, including:

“Birdman” by Vicente Manansala

“Barangay” by Larry Alcala

“Pageant of Commerce” by Botong Francisco

“Marahuyo” by Imao x Imao

Abigail Cardino, vice president and head of brand management for Globe At Home, said that “the Globe At Home 5G WiFi fuels your ambition, unlocks your potential, and most importantly, connects you to what truly matters.”

The new router is now available for pre-order with a device deposit of P1,100. Customers can choose from various data promos, available exclusively for the 5G WiFi:

75GB for 7 days: P299

250GB for 30 days: P899

500GB for 30 days: 299

Unli Internet coming soon

To assure customers of their satisfaction, the company is offering a 7-day money-back guarantee for those who are not satisfied or if 5G serviceability is not achieved.

Signal extenders, which also feature the same artistic displays, are also available to bolster coverage within homes.