Pinoy tech firm rolls out AI-powered patient management platform

Filipino tech company 1Life has launched DocMate AI, an advanced doctor-assisted platform designed to improve patient management.

The DocMate AI platform connects with a variety of medical devices to conduct essential diagnostic tests, including urinalysis, electrocardiograms (ECGs), X-rays, ultrasounds, blood tests, and blood typing.

DocMate AI streamlines the patient care process by compiling health records from these connected devices, alongside medical history and vital statistics, to present doctors with possible diagnoses and treatment recommendations.

While the AI offers valuable and actionable insights, final decisions remain in the hands of healthcare professionals, ensuring that patient care is both efficient and thorough.

This approach allows for check-ups to be completed in mere hours — from initial sign-up to the dispensing of prescribed medication — significantly reducing the strain on medical staff.

The platform’s capabilities extend beyond individual care, as it can generate statistical data useful for local government units (LGUs) in project planning and contribute to national health statistics.

The DocMate AI platform connects to a variety medical tools such as hematology analyzer

The effectiveness of DocMate AI was publicly demonstrated during its launch event on April 4 at Barangay Sta. Lucia in Novaliches, Quezon City, where over 200 residents received free check-ups, diagnoses, and medications.

Niño Namoco, president of 1Life, stated: “By leveraging AI, we can support overburdened healthcare workers, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and extend medical services to remote communities — helping to alleviate the doctor shortage and improve healthcare access nationwide.”