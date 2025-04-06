Tech groups band together to secure digital identity in PH

In order to enhance digital identity security, the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines (NADPOP), Philippine Computer Emergency Response Team (PH-CERT), and Secure Digital Life Center (SDLC) have partnered with the global technology firm Tools for Humanity (TFH) and its cryptocurrency project, World Network.

The collaboration aims to raise security awareness and strengthen critical information infrastructure as the Philippines faces increasing cyber threats.

As the most targeted country for cyberattacks in Southeast Asia, the Philippines is prioritizing bolstered cybersecurity through the collaboration of international expertise and local leadership.

The newly formed partnership has outlined four primary initiatives:

Cybersecurity awareness and education Securing digital identity solutions Critical infrastructure protection Fostering public-private collaboration

As their first step, the group unveiled “The Orb,” an innovative camera system designed to enhance biometric verification. Enclosed in a spherical case, The Orb utilizes the unique physical attributes of an individual’s face and eyes to ensure the genuineness of identity, safeguarding against deep fakes and AI impersonations.

Notably, the data collected focuses solely on physical features, eliminating the need for sensitive financial or personal information.

The biometric data gathered will be instrumental in creating a World ID, functioning similarly to a Captcha test, to establish a more secure digital identity for users.

NADPOP senior advisor Dondi Mapa speaking behind “The Orb” during the event

Additionally, participants in the biometric verification process earn Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency that can be traded or converted to cash through affiliated applications within the World App.

Sam Jacoba, founding president of NADPOP and SDLC, underscored the importance of this initiative, stating: “Every Filipino deserves to be protected online, and this initiative is a major step toward building a cyber-resilient nation and society.”