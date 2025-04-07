First on Newsbytes.PH | CICC chief on the way out

Alexander Ramos, the executive director of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), is leaving his post, reliable sources told Newsbytes.PH.

Ramos, who held the rank as undersecretary, was among those who were asked to vacate their posts last week through a directive issued by new Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda.

The CICC is an attached agency of the DICT.

It appears now that Ramos is one of the undersecretaries and assistant secretaries whose courtesy resignation was accepted by Aguda. While no replacement has been announced so far, there are talks that current DICT assistant secretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso might take up the role.

Ramos was conspicuously absent during the visit of Aguda at the National Cybercrime Hub in Taguig City last March 28 and during a forum on the Konektadong Pinoy bill last April 7, also at the National Cybercrime Hub.

Newsbytes.PH earlier reported that lawyers Leandro Angelo “Dino” Aguirre and Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon are set to be named as undersecretaries at the DICT. Their appointments, however, have not yet been officially confirmed by Malacanang.