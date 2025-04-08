Teen-led startup from Cebu creates AI-powered logistics platform

Chek Technologies, an AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup founded by two teenagers from Cebu, is making waves in the Philippine tech landscape with its bold mission to modernize logistics and enterprise operations.

The startup, led by 18-year-old Christiansen Q. Hermosilla as chief technology officer and Ellieken D. Lim as chief operations officer, is behind Intelogistik — a flagship platform that integrates warehouse management, human resources, communications, and real-time data analytics into one streamlined interface.

Hermosilla founded the company at just 15 years old. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in logistics, Intelogistik leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automate data parsing and standardization — a major challenge for firms juggling multiple Excel formats from various clients.

“Our vision is to become the go-to name for AI in the Philippines,” said Hermosilla in an interview. “Many enterprises are still tied to outdated systems. We want to replace those with scalable, intelligent solutions that deliver speed, efficiency, and transparency.”

Backed by Hermosilla’s technical expertise — rooted in game development and a strong family background in education — the startup quickly shifted from a conceptual sports bar to a full-fledged tech firm after identifying serious gaps in logistics infrastructure.

One recent case study involved a local logistics provider whose records indicated 50 million units in inventory. A scan using Chek’s system revealed only 23 million — exposing a 30 million-unit discrepancy.

“That’s a major risk,” Hermosilla said. “We’ve built a solution that provides granular, real-time visibility over inventory movement and location.”

Intelogistik’s standout feature is its AI-powered data parser, which can automatically process diverse Excel templates without the need for manual coding — a game-changer for logistics firms handling multiple clients with unique data formats.

Data security is also at the core of the platform’s architecture. Hermosilla and Lim emphasized that enterprise clients can host their own databases while utilizing Chek’s AI algorithms, ensuring that data remains encrypted and only decrypted within the client’s system.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without in-house data infrastructure, Chek Technologies offers a cloud-based subscription model, assuring users that their information remains fully encrypted and inaccessible to the company.

“We don’t touch user data — it’s encrypted end to end,” Hermosilla explained. “We’re closing the tech gap for SMEs, giving them the same access to cutting-edge AI tools that large corporations enjoy.”

Chek Technologies recently partnered with industry veteran Leslie D. Lim, CEO of LDL Group of Companies, to digitize LDL’s logistics processes.

With over two decades of experience in shipping and customs brokerage, Lim saw the value of integrating AI into their operations to future-proof their business.

“In logistics, challenges can arise without warning. AI enables us to respond faster and more effectively,” Lim said. “You either adapt or risk falling behind. Our goal is not just efficiency, but long-term sustainability.”

LDL’s collaboration with Chek Technologies is part of a broader push to modernize core business functions using smart technologies.

“My philosophy has always been to strive for sustainability,” Lim added. “Being the first to adopt innovation gives us a critical edge.”

Looking beyond logistics, Chek Technologies is also breaking ground in education technology with ProGuro, an AI-powered school management system. The platform automates lesson planning, tracks student data, and reduces administrative workload for educators.

“We see tremendous potential in AI for sectors beyond logistics,” said Hermosilla. “ProGuro is our way of helping teachers focus more on teaching, and less on paperwork.”