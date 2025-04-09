Fortinet names Bambi Escalante as PH country manager

Enterprise security company Fortinet recently appointed veteran technology executive Veronica “Bambi” Escalante as its new country manager for the Philippines.

Prior to her new role, Escalante spent 17 years at HPE Philippines, culminating her stint as managing director for the local subsidiary.

“With over two decades of leadership experience in the IT industry, Bambi brings a strong track record in driving business growth, fostering customer and partner relationships, and leading high-performing teams,” Fortinet said in a statement.

In her new role, the company said Escalante is expected to play a key role in expanding Fortinet’s presence in the Philippines, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity innovation.

“Her leadership will be instrumental in supporting organizations as they navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape and embrace secure digital transformation,” it said.