PICTO holds forum on ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ bill

The second installment of “PICTO Kapihan: Konektadong Pinoy” was recently held at the National Cybercrime Hub in Taguig City.

The forum, which was presented by Philippines Information and Communications Technology Organization (PICTO), focused on Senate Bill No. 2699 otherwise known as the Konektadong Pinoy Act.

Guests from various government agencies and relevant personalities from the telecommunications and ICT sectors attended the forum.

Protecta Pilipinas convenor Roy Ibay

Speakers during the event were PICTO president Mohamed “Momo” Kanouni, Protecta Pilipinas convenor Roy Ibay, National Telecommunications Commission commissioner Ella Lopez, Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Roger Quevedo, Department of Information and Communications Technology director Maria Victoria Castro, and Anti-Red Tape Authority division chief Mark de Claro.

The event is sponsored by Total Information Management Corporation, Nexlogic Telecommunications, Digital In-Building Systems, and ABS Satellite.