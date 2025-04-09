REVIEW | nubia V70 Max smartphone

Earlier this year, nubia introduced the nubia V70 Max, a smartphone designed to offer a balance of affordability and performance.

With a focus on delivering value, the V70 Max features a large display, robust audio capabilities, and a decent camera setup, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious users.

The standout feature of the nubia V70 Max is its expansive 6.9-inch display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. While the HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels may not satisfy high-end users accustomed to full HD displays, the fluid refresh rate significantly enhances the visual experience.

Users can expect smooth scrolling and animations, making it suitable for everyday tasks, from social media browsing to video streaming.

To complement the display, the V70 Max is equipped with a DTS-Enhanced Audio system and a 3.5mm audio jack. This combination will appeal to gamers and binge-watchers alike, although it is worth noting that the inclusion of the audio jack impacts the device’s dust and water resistance, which is rated at IP54.

The large display is safeguarded by a reinforced aluminum-titanium alloy front plate, alongside an internal steel plate and a polycarbonate frame, allowing for a drop resistance of up to one and a half meters.

For photography, the V70 Max features a round camera module that houses a 50MP triple camera system, and an 8MP selfie camera, enhanced by AI features such as AI Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

The images taken are decent, and the AI processing does significant improvements, but it still requires proper lighting, and minimal zooming, to avoid grainy photos and videos.

The AI capabilities also extend to the device’s 6,000mAh battery, with an AI Power Saving feature that extends battery life by approximately 60%, making it ideal for daily use. However, charging may be disappointing for some, as it supports only 22.5W quick charging.

Internally, the V70 Max is run by a Unisoc T7200 (formerly named T606) processor, combined with 6GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 12GB.

The processor registered a 389 single-core score and 1,364 multi-core score with Geekbench 6, which is typical for entry-level chips. Similarly, the integrated Mali-G57 GPU registered only at 549.

Geekbench 6 Single, Multi-Core CPU score

Geekbench 6 Single, Multi-Core GPU score

Despite the low benchmark scores, the phone can run the graphics-heavy Genshin Impact, though only at “low” graphic preset. Moving it up to “medium” or “high” is possible, but it severely slow things down.

Mobile Legends could run smoothly, even at “Ultra” graphics preset, with minimal stutters.

Genshin Impact on high setting

Genshin Impact gameplay

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on ultra setting

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gameplay

The Neo 3 5G specifications, available colors, and pricing details are as follows:

Display: 6.9″ 120Hz Display

Resolution: 1640 x 720 pixels

Processor: UNISOC T7200 Octa-Core, 12nm, 6GB

OS: MyOS 15

Camera: 50MP triple camera system, and 8MP selfie camera

IP Rating: IP54 dust and water resistance

Miscellaneous Features: DTS-Enhanced Audio speakers, 3.5mm earphone socket

Connectivity: 4G

Available Colors: Galactic Gray, Lake Green, and Coral Pink

RAM: 6GB, expandable to 12GB

Storage Capacity: 128GB

Price: P4,699

While the nubia V70 Max may not appeal to everyone, its affordable price point and impressive features make it a noteworthy option for those seeking a reliable device for social media browsing and streaming.

The entry-level processor, combined with expandable RAM, provides enough capability for basic gaming needs, making it a well-rounded choice for budget users.