BPI offers exclusive auto loan deals at MIAS 2025

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is the exclusive banking partner of the 2025 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), hosted by Worldbex Services International (WSI), at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Pasay City.

From April 10 to 13, 2025, BPI will offer special loan deals and on-site guidance at this year’s MIAS, which will showcase the latest in automotive innovation, featuring over 20 car brands, including BAIC, Changan, Chery, Foton, GAC, GWM, Hyundai, Kia, Lynk & Co, MG, and Jetour.

With the theme “Driven by Dreams with BPI Auto Loans,” the bank reaffirms its commitment to helping more Filipinos do more by making car ownership more accessible and affordable through tailored financing options.

Visitors to the 2025 MIAS can enjoy these offers when they apply for a BPI Auto Loan onsite:

MIAS-exclusive vouchers worth up to P30,000

Low rates for branch-referred applications

Free bank fees of up to P70,000

Exclusive summer promo where two lucky winners will drive home a brand-new car

Free first-year motor insurance up to P70,000

Plus, you’ll also get a chance to win your dream ride up to P1 million to pay off BPI Auto Loan balance.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MIAS once again, and this year, we are offering even more value to our customers who are looking to turn their car ownership dreams into reality. With our exclusive onsite offers and competitive loan terms, BPI is here to make owning a car more accessible than ever before,” said Dexter Cuajotor, head of Retail Loans and Bancassurance at BPI.

Interested buyers can visit the BPI booth at the 2025 Manila International Auto Show to learn more about the BPI Auto Loan offerings and exclusive deals.