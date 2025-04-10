DICT chief pushes for increased benefits for gov’t ICT workers

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda has vowed to secure greater recognition and enhanced support for government ICT professionals.

Speaking to government chief information officers, officials from various agencies, and ICT employees, Aguda said he will prioritize the passage of the long-awaited Magna Carta for IT Professionals.

The key legislative bill seeks to boost compensation, benefits, and professional recognition for the dedicated ICT workforce.

“Ito naman ang commitment ko sa inyo: if you help me, help the DICT – all the way and as quickly as possible in your respective agencies – I will work tirelessly to get the Magna Carta for IT Professionals passed,” Aguda said.

The ICT chief stressed that investing in the people behind digital transformation is crucial to the current administration’s efforts to enhance government efficiency and improve public service delivery.

“A lot of people have this misconception that transformation is largely about technology. It is not. Technology is an enabler, it is a tool – say 10% technology, 10% processes, but 80% of it is people,” Aguda said.

“If digital is the future and information is the new oil, then we need the Magna Carta,” he added.