Samsung PH debuts high-end ‘Bespoke AI Series’ home appliances

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has unveiled in the country its latest line of home appliances under the new Bespoke AI Series.

This new range, which includes refrigerators and washing machines, emphasizes AI-driven connectivity and smart home integration through the SmartThings app.

The app also offers various insights, including notifications, energy consumption, and device status, elevating the company’s home solutions.

Bespoke AI Side-by-Side (SBS) Refrigerators

The Samsung SBS refrigerators were designed with bigger capacities, designs that suit home kitchens, and advanced features in mind, with models ranging from 20.9 to 24 cubic feet in volume.

Utilizing Samsung’s proprietary SpaceMax technology, these models provide increased interior space without compromising on exterior dimensions, by using thinner walls.

Key features include All-around Cooling, which ensures even temperature distribution throughout the unit, leading to improved energy efficiency.

Users can activate the AI Energy Mode via the SmartThings app, allowing the refrigerator to automatically adjust compressor speed and defrost cycles based on usage patterns.

The Family Hub and AI Home models come equipped with integrated screens on the refrigerator doors, enabling users to control not only the fridge but also other smart devices.

The built-in AI assistant, Bixby, supports voice commands for tasks such as recipe searches, media playback, operational adjustments, and even opens the door.

Bespoke AI Laundry All-in-One Combo

For laundry, Samsung wanted their washing machines to be all-in-one laundry solutions, allowing users to multi-task and finish their chores quickly.

The AI Ecobubble feature creates a dense foam to penetrate fabrics, while the Speed Spray system efficiently rinses away dirt, significantly reducing laundry time.

Additionally, these smart washing machines can monitor detergent and softener levels, dispensing the appropriate amounts based on the laundry load. Users receive notifications via the SmartThings app when supplies are running low.

The Samsung Laundry All-in-One Combo model was designed to streamline laundry tasks. This innovative appliance allows users to wash and dry their clothes in the same drum, eliminating the hassle of transferring wet garments to a separate machine.

With the help of the SmartThings app, users could simply put in the load, and set the machine, and wait until they get a notification that the laundry is finished.

Ramon Medina, head of digital appliances for Samsung Electronics Philippines, stated: “At the heart of everything we do at Samsung is our goal to make the lives of our customers better and easier with our technology, including our home appliances.”

The Samsung Bespoke AI Appliances are available for preorder, with the following prices:

Refrigerators:

SBS Family Hub 20.9 cu. ft. – P189,995

SBS AI Home 20.9 cu. ft. – P124,995

SBS Clean White 22.8 cu. ft. – P89,995

SBS with Dispenser 21.8 cu. ft. – P109,995

Washing Machines:

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo – P177,995

19KG Topload – P54,995

15KG Topload – P41,995

13KG Topload – P33,995

For a limited time, customers who preorder by April 13 can take advantage of promotions that include vouchers worth up to P19,000, a free Galaxy A16 5G smartphone valued at P13,990, and an extended one-year warranty through Samsung Care +. The Samsung Bespoke AI Series is now available on the official Samsung website.

Photo shows Samsung executives (from left) Reema Masagca (head of product marketing for digital appliances), Yna Quimson (head of corporate marketing), Ramon Medina (head of digital appliances), and Jayson Angeles (head of product marketing for home appliances)