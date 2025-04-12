BIR hits digital milestone with 50-million website visits

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said its official website has reached 50 million visits, as of March 2025.

The agency said the milestone was reached just eight months after the website’s relaunch in August 2024, showcasing the growing public reliance on BIR’s digital services and its role as a vital information hub.

The enhanced BIR website features a more comprehensive and user-friendly interface. It has the eServices Tab, which consolidates all of BIR’s online services and platforms.

In addition, the website offers quick access to crucial tools such as the BIR Citizen’s Charter, BIR Forms, the latest revenue issuances, the zonal values of real properties, news updates, announcements, and a wide range of tax information materials like the BIR Tax Calendar, daily reminders, and comprehensive taxpayer guides.

“The enhancement of the BIR Website reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the taxpayer experience through digital innovation,” said BIR commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr.

“Reaching 50 million visits in just eight months is a testament to the trust and confidence taxpayers have in our online services. By making tax-related information and services more accessible, we are empowering Filipinos to fulfill their tax obligations with ease and convenience.”

He added: “Through the new website, taxpayers can now access everything they need in one place. Whether it’s filing returns, downloading BIR forms, or checking the latest revenue issuances, the process is quicker and simpler.”