DTI unveils digital marketplace for local MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched last April 9 the Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace, a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform designed to showcase local products and services.

The platform aims to foster product development and the adoption of advanced technologies, with a particular focus on sectors such as food manufacturing.

Speaking at the DTI–Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair 2025, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the platform as a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation and a vital tool for empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“I would like to acknowledge the DTI for introducing the Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace,” said Marcos. “This initiative is set to evolve into a dynamic B2B e-commerce platform that highlights Filipino-made products and services.”

The president emphasized that the platform offers MSMEs a digital space where they can showcase their products, boosting their visibility and competitiveness in broader markets.

“The platform will empower our MSMEs by providing them with an avenue where their products can be recognized, valued, and accessed by a wider audience,” he stated.

Marcos also highlighted the broader impact of every online transaction made through the platform, emphasizing that each purchase not only supports local businesses but also helps bring the aspirations of Filipino entrepreneurs to life.

“Every online order placed isn’t just about supporting our MSMEs — it’s about helping our Filipino entrepreneurs realize their dreams,” he said.

“We are validating the ability of our local producers to create high-quality products that are worthy of every peso, every centavo, and can compete on the global stage.”

The event was attended by key government officials, including DTI secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Frederick Go.