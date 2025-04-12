Eastern Communications touts new solutions in annual summit

Eastern Communication, a member of the Vega Telecom group, hosted the Transcend Summit 2025, last April 8, attracting over 200 key decision-makers, IT managers, and business leaders.

The summit sought to present the company’s information and communications technology (ICT) solutions under the theme “Powering the Future Through Innovation and Customer Focus.”

This year’s event emphasized Eastern Communication’s “high tech and high touch” principle, which blends AI-driven connectivity with customer service that highlights human connections.

Attendees were introduced to the company’s industry-grade connectivity services, including Eastern Fiber 1 and Eastern IDS, along with various ICT platforms such as Network Solutions, Security Solutions, Cloud and Data Center Solutions, and Professional Services.

To show the company’s dedication to its loyal clients, Eastern Communication also relaunched its Link VIP Club.

Established back in 2017, it is an exclusive tier-based community, provided with personalized customer care by Eastern Communication, answering business needs and fosters growth.

As part of the relaunch, Eastern Communication unveiled the new Titanium Tier for the Link VIP Club, an exclusive community established in 2017, designed to provide personalized customer care tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses.

The newly introduced Titanium Tier offers enhanced business support, premium benefits, and customized ICT solutions aimed at fostering growth for elite partners.

The event featured success stories from business clients and included engaging discussions on leveraging emerging technologies to maintain competitiveness in the evolving digital economy.

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore booths that showcased Eastern Communication’s products and services, as well as offerings from partner companies.

Jaeson Evangelista, co-coordinator of Eastern Communications, stated that “Transcend Summit 2025” highlighted the importance of innovative solutions, leadership, AI, and customer-centric strategies in today’s dynamic business environment.

The event was made possible through collaboration with Eastern Communication’s global tech partners, including Cato Networks, Fortinet, Huawei, Sophos, Cisco, CloudSigma, Nexusguard, and Pax8.