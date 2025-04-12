Poll candidates warned on collecting personal info for campaign purposes

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has reminded political parties and candidates that the collection of personal data in connection with electoral campaigns must strictly adhere with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA), its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), and relevant NPC issuances.

Under NPC Advisory No. 2021–03, the processing of personal data for election campaign purposes must adhere to the general data privacy principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality.

“This means that individuals must be clearly informed of the purpose of data collection, and the amount of information gathered must be limited to what is necessary,” the NPC said.

The privacy body said the processing of personal information must always be based on a lawful basis such as valid and freely given consent.

“Political organizations and candidates have a duty to implement appropriate organizational, physical, and technical security measures to protect the personal information they collect. They are also accountable for ensuring that all personal data are processed fairly and lawfully,” it said.

The NPC also urged the public to exercise caution when giving out personal information.

“Always ask why your data is being collected, how it will be used, and who will have access to it. If something feels unclear or questionable, you have the right to object. Protect your privacy and do not share your personal data if you feel pressured, misled, or unsure,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NPC also reminded educational institutions and teachers to protect the personal data of their students.

This is in light of a circulating video showing two teachers demonstrating how to dry seal a diploma, wherein the name and Learner Reference Number (LRN) of an elementary student were clearly visible.

Under the DPA, any information about education, including LRN, is categorized as sensitive personal information, the NPC said.

“We strongly advise to exercise caution when posting or sharing any documents that contain personal data. Before sharing or uploading, please ensure that such sensitive details are redacted or anonymized to avoid violating data subject rights,” the agency said.