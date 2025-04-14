9th realme Mobile Legends Cup set on June 7

Multinational consumer electronics manufacturer realme has announced its partnership with game developer Moonton and chip manufacturer Qualcomm for the 9th season of the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC).

This season, themed “Beyond Limits,” promises to deliver intense competition across four rounds, culminating in a grand finals event scheduled for June 7.

As the competition progresses over the coming weeks, realme will also extend its support to the MLBB Development League (MDL), which serves as a bridge between amateur and professional players.

This initiative aims to cultivate a robust talent pool for the MLBB Professional League Philippines teams. The MDL qualifier rounds are set to take place in six regions throughout the country, culminating in the grand finals on May 17 and 18.

To add to the anticipation, this year’s collaboration with Qualcomm is poised to enhance the mobile gaming experience by delivering cutting-edge technology specifically tailored for gamers.

The partnership aims to optimize power, speed, and responsiveness, essential for running even the most demanding mobile gaming titles.

Registration for RMC Season 9 is currently open and will remain available until May 7. Interested participants can register using the following code and link provided by realme:

Registration link: https://rb.gy/y61bym

Registration QR Code:

For the latest updates and announcements regarding RMC Season 9, enthusiasts are encouraged to follow realme Philippines’ official website and Facebook page, as well as the MDL Philippines Facebook page for dedicated MDL updates.