Canon PH intros 2 new video-centric cameras for content creators

Canon Philippines has announced the EOS R50 V, PowerShot V1, and RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ, three new products that supplement Canon’s existing product lineups with new video-centered features to address the needs of a new generation of creators.

“The PowerShot V Series and EOS V Series cameras are for Filipino creators with a growing enthusiasm for capturing life’s moments and creating enjoyable video content,” said Jian Liu, director for consumer information and imaging at Canon Marketing Philippines.

“These cutting-edge tools are designed with portability, ease of use, and high-quality output in mind. Whether it’s vlogging, livestreaming, or crafting short films, these cameras empower creators to elevate their storytelling with the versatility and reliability Canon is known for.”

The EOS R50 V, which is an interchangeable lens camera, features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor similar to the Super 35mm sensor used in cinema cameras such as the EOS C70. It is designed for aspiring creators who desire better operability and video production versatility.

As for the PowerShot V1, Canon’s first video-centric all-in-one compact camera, it possesses a 22.3-megapixel 1.4-inch type sensor that is approximately twice the size of 1-inch-type sensors found in most compact cameras.

The PowerShot V1 is equipped with an integrated zoom lens that offers a versatile 17-52mm equivalent field of view during video recording, and 16-50mm equivalent for stills shooting.

Video-Centric Ergonomics

Both the EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 are designed with lightweight, streamlined viewfinder-less bodies that are easily supported by grips and gimbals. As such, user fatigue is reduced during long durations of handheld shooting. Additionally, key buttons are designed for easy one-handed recording.

The EOS R50 V’s new video-centric button and control layout includes a movie-focused mode dial, dedicated buttons providing one-touch access to livestreaming and the color modes, and a zoom lever for controlling the zoom on lenses.

This zoom function can also be found on the new RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ, Canon’s first lens with a built-in power zoom. It is also more optimized for vertical shooting as compared to any of its predecessors, with a vertical shooting tripod socket on the side, an auto-rotating shooting information display, a grip design and button layout. These allow users to easily start and stop recording even while recording vertically.

For the slim and portable PowerShot V1, there is a f/2.8 to f/4.5 ultra-wide angle zoom with a versatile 16-50mm equivalent focal range. This makes it ideal for diverse uses like vlogging, livestreaming, reels, or even short-form drama or documentary. It has an internal cooling fan, also found in professional cinema cameras, which disperses internal heat and allows longer periods of livestreaming and recording.

Rich Creative Features

The EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 both have plenty of features to make producing beautiful videos easy like the Smooth Skin mode and 14 color filters. These enable users to easily transform the look of their videos straight out of the camera.

Additionally, the powerful Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system, useful Movie for Close-up Demos mode, and Movie Digital IS, will optimize focusing and image stabilization allowing users to focus on content creation.

Both cameras are equipped with recording modes to meet more advanced post-production needs like 10-bit Canon Log 3. This records a wider dynamic range suitable for color grading, uncropped high-quality oversampled 4K 30p videos and cropped 4K 60p videos; as well as slow motion up to Full HD 100p/120p.

In addition, these two products come with still shooting modes and features including traditional PASM modes and support for RAW image shooting.

Enhanced Connectivity

Besides connecting to the Camera Connect smartphone app via Bluetooth/ USB-C, both cameras can be used as a webcam for livestreaming with a single USB-C connection to a PC.

EOS R50 V: Powerful Professional Features

The EOS R50 V is the first camera in its class to include several Cinema EOS features that advanced EOS R Series cameras like the EOS R1 possess.

These consist of support for Custom Pictures and LUTs, two industry-standard HDR video recording modes (HDR PQ and HLG), usage of the XF-HEVC S / XF-AVC S recording formats, and professional display aids such as false colors.

There is a new Slow & Fast Motion movies mode, which is an intuitive way to create Full HD and 4K slow motion movies that slow time down by up to 1/5x and 1/2.5x speed respectively, as well as produce 4K time lapse videos that speed up motion by up to 60x.

When combined with color filters and the camera’s new Cinema View feature, which sets cinematic angles of view and frame rates, users can create stunning, expressive film-like movies. Full HD 100p/120p recording with audio is also available to expand slow motion post-processing possibilities.

In terms of audio, the EOS R50 V is equipped with 3-mic noise reduction technology that detects and reduces unwanted noise from inside the camera.

Support for LPCM 24-bit 4-channel audio input eases the post-processing workflow for projects with multiple audio sources such as interviews, outdoor takes with dialogue, and concerts.

Users shooting stills and video in crowded scenes such as events, concerts, and sports will benefit from the Register People Priority mode. Usually, found in more advanced camera models, the mode prioritizes pre-registered individuals for detection and tracking.

Support for UVC and UAC 4K 60p livestreaming through a single USB-C cable to a PC makes it possible for users to live cast concerts and sporting events. This ensures smoother action and footage in vivid detail, making it ideal for viewing on a large home theatre screen.

The EOS R50 V is compatible with the Live Switcher Mobile Multi-Camera app, allowing users to combine video streaming from the camera with those from other smart devices for multi-angle livestreaming.

PowerShot V1: High-Quality Content in a Portable Package

The PowerShot V1 combines the video-centric concept of the PowerShot V10 with the versatility of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III — updated with a major boost in core features. Creators can now shoot higher-quality images and enjoy better low light capabilities with the new compact camera.

PowerShot V1 is equipped with a larger 1.4-inch type image sensor, powerful Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for PowerShot, and a built-in 3-stop ND filter useful for recording video in bright conditions.

For video shooting, the PowerShot V1 has a native ISO range of up to 12,800, making it 2 stops wider than the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Additionally, there is a unique new Subject Tracking IS function that utilizes the subject position to keep the subject stable in the frame during image stabilization.

RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ: First RF Lens with Built-in Power Zoom

Compact and lightweight at around 6cm long and weighing about 181g, the RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is Canon’s first-ever lens with built-in power zooming.

Users can perform controlled servo zooming on either the lens’ zoom ring, or the zoom lever found on the EOS R50 V. There are 15 speed values that can be selected in a 2-level switch operation. As for the zoom ring and zoom lever speeds, users can customize them separately.

Remote zoom control via the Camera Connect smartphone app is also an option for creators. The fixed-length design keeps the center of gravity consistent when zooming, an important feature when used with a gimbal or other similar equipment.

The lens is also equipped for handheld still and video shooting, offering up to 5 stops’ built-in image stabilization for stills and 5-axis image stabilization for video when operating a camera with Movie Digital IS. It also facilitates even more effective image stabilization through Coordinated Control IS when paired with a camera with In-Body IS.

The lens provides a wide 22.4mm-equivalent angle of view at its wide end, providing better usability for video shooting when compared to conventional kit lenses. It zooms in to 30mm (48mm equivalent) at its long end, creating flattering, natural-looking tighter shots of faces.

This end also offers the lens’ 0.15m closest focusing distance and 0.38x maximum magnification, which are ideal for showcasing products, details, and small subjects up close.