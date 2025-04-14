Converge CEO: Private-Public tie-up to speed up digital transformation

Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, hyperconnectivity — these emerging technologies will only redound to real, tangible benefits through a strong, solid collaboration of the country’s technology sector with the government.

This was the main message of Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy as he hosted a Partners’ Night on April 7, with the support of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), for the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo which he is chairing this year.

“In the past years, I’ve been exploring technologies around the world that can be adapted and brought to the Philippines. As I traveled, I learned one hard truth: the Philippines is truly behind. While other countries are racing ahead with AI and automation, we are struggling to keep pace. Technology is not slowing down — and we need to catch up, fast,” Uy emphasized.

Lending support to the event was newly appointed Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) undersecretary Maridon Sahagun to represent secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

“We recognize that we in government cannot do this alone. This year will mark a stronger public-private partnership as we push forward our priority pillars under DICT — Digital Economy, Infrastructure, Championing Data Privacy and Security, and Transparency in Government. When the public and private sectors unite with a common purpose, we can build a world where technology doesn’t divide us, but instead unites us” shared Aguda.

The DICT chief also echoed Uy’s emphasis on the importance of robust infrastructure and meaningful connectivity.

“There can never be digital transformation without strong infrastructure. And you can’t adopt AI and other digital solutions without reliable connectivity. Our bold aspiration is that, as we work together — whether it’s through fiber, mobile, low Earth orbit satellites, or high-altitude platforms — no nook or cranny in the country will be left unconnected,” Aguda said.

Aimed at showcasing technologies and innovations that today’s SMEs can benefit from — such as cloud services, IT infrastructure management, and automated business processes — the gathering brought together key government officials and global technology and business leaders, including Google, Cisco, AWS, Fortinet, Nokia, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce, KT Satellite, BPI and others.

“I enjoin our partners in the technology industry to come together and help us accelerate the country’s digital transformation. As the chairman of PCCI’s 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E), we will use the event as a catalyst for digital adoption and national progress,” Uy added.

He underscored the importance of partnerships with government agencies — particularly the DICT, DTI, and the DOST – in ensuring that an AI policy framework is established to help the Philippines leapfrog and remain globally competitive.

“AI and emerging technologies will be the currency of the future. To stay competitive globally, we must ensure that the right infrastructure is in place, strong governance and regulatory frameworks are implemented, and every Filipino is upskilled so they can excel in this new digital era,” he added.

Uy also shared aspirations that align with the government’s goals around connectivity and digital information security, including the establishment of a sovereign cloud infrastructure to ensure that Filipino data remains within the country.

According to PCCI president Consul Enunina V. Mangio, the upcoming PBC&E will serve as a powerful platform to accelerate technological advancement and inclusive economic growth across the nation.

“This demands collective action among all stakeholders — particularly government, business organizations, private enterprises, academic institutions, donor agencies, media, and civil society. The challenges we face require a unified approach. By working together, we can overcome them more efficiently and effectively,” said Mangio.

The 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo, organized by the PCCI, will be held on October 20–21, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The event is expected to gather over 3,000 participants from across the Philippines to experience the latest in technological solutions for all types of businesses.