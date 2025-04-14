DOST-funded project to advance brain imaging tech for early detection of neuro disorders

Filipinos suffering from brain and mental health conditions may soon benefit from improved diagnosis and treatment options, thanks to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Neuroimaging Technologies for Improved Diagnosis and Treatment of Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Conditions in the Philippines (Neuromap PH) project.

The project introduces innovative brain imaging technologies for earlier and more accurate detection of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Neuromap PH, implemented by the St. Luke’s Medical Center, is the first project in the Philippines to integrate multimodal imaging systems.

These systems combine structural-functional magnetic resonance imaging (sMRI and fMRI), diffusion tensor imaging, and positron emission tomography (PET).

The aim is to help clinicians identify early markers of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia, which often go undiagnosed due to the current lack of specialized diagnostic tools.

A population-based study revealed that 10.6% of elderly Filipinos suffer from undiagnosed dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, leading to delayed care and preventable deaths.

Alzheimer’s accounts for 85.5% of dementia cases among Filipinos aged 60 and above, with projections indicating a surge in dementia diagnoses – potentially reaching 1.5 million by 2030 and 2.5 million by 2050.

Despite the rising elderly population and growing dementia cases, no local effort has integrated imaging modalities to detect neurodegenerative diseases until now.

“We, at DOST, are invested in providing solutions to a more comprehensive and collaborative approach in developing technologies to assess and allow early detection for Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Conditions,” said DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

“Through projects like Neuromap PH, we open opportunities for stronger partnerships with experts overseas to strengthen our local research capacity. We hope to build the necessary infrastructure and enhance the skills of our local experts in creating effective treatment strategies for brain and mental health conditions in the country,” Solidum added.

Funded with P60 million by the DOST – Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), Neuromap PH aims to strengthen the country’s capacity for early detection and management of neurological conditions.

The project also seeks to establish a scalable neuroimaging biobank, supporting the development of localized diagnostic protocols and promoting ongoing research in brain and mental health.

“With the neuroimaging biobank, I am assertive that it will open more doors to more comprehensive R&D efforts and better diagnostic methods,” said DOST-PCHRD executive director Jaime C. Montoya.

The project envisions the establishment of a Brain Mapping Center, a dedicated facility for advancing research, diagnostics, and unified management of neurological diseases.

Through evidence-based strategies, this center will further contribute to the effective implementation of Republic Act No. 11036 or the Mental Health Law.

While the project is ongoing and locally led by Filipino researchers, Neuromap PH benefits from technical support through its partnership with the Brain and Mind Research Center of Nagoya University in Japan.

Japanese researchers assist in refining protocols for image acquisition and analysis while training local researchers in advanced neuroimaging methods, further enhancing the project’s capacity to meet the country’s growing neurological health needs.