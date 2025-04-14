Honor PH debuts new flagship model Magic7 Pro at P59,999

Smartphone manufacturer Honor has officially launched in the country its latest flagship model — the Honor Magic7 Pro — as part of its 2025 smartphone lineup.

This new release promises “seamlessly integrate both on-device and cloud AI capabilities to deliver a more intuitive, intelligent, and secure user experience,” stated Honor Philippines vice president Stephen Cheng.

The Honor Magic7 Pro boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, optimized with the Natural Light Honor AI Eye Comfort Display. This feature has earned a triple certification from TÜV Rheinland, emphasizing its commitment to eye-care.

Furthermore, the screen is protected by Honor’s proprietary Nanocrystal Shield, providing SGS Certified drop resistance.

Inside the frame, the Magic7 Pro is equipped with a powerful 5,850mAh Honor 3rd-generation silicon-carbon battery, achieving an impressive 15.3 hours in battery endurance tests.

At its core, the device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which significantly enhances performance compared to its predecessor, the Magic6 Pro, particularly in AI processing through an advanced neural processing unit (NPU).

The latest Honor’s MagicOS 9 comes pre-installed on the device, featuring a suite of AI-driven functionalities developed in collaboration with Google Gemini.

Key features include AI Translation, AI Notes, and AI Edit, alongside an innovative Magic Portal that allows users to explore texts, images, or video scenes for related links and items.

A notable security enhancement is the AI Deepfake Detection, which analyzes video calls and livestreams to identify deepfaked content.

The main highlight is the Magic7 Pro’s impressive camera system, housed in a circular module at the rear. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a remarkable 200MP telephoto camera capable of 100x zoom, enabling users to take clear pictures from over two and a half kilometers away.

The AI Honor Image Engine further refines zoomed-in images, eliminating pixelation and enhancing detail.

On the front, the device features a 50MP selfie camera paired with a 3D depth camera, allowing for wider shots and introducing a 3D face unlock feature for improved security.

All cameras are equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), minimizing the shakiness of the images.

Honor Magic7 Pro has a good IP Rating

Specs:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 162.7mm x 77.1mm x 8.8mm

Weight: 223g

Display: 6.8″ LTPO OLED display

Resolution: 2800 x 1280

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 5,000 nits ( HDR peak brightness), 1,600 nits (global peak brightness)

Camera: 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 200MP telephoto camera, and 50MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,850mAh, 100W Honor SuperCharge and 80W wireless Honor SuperCharge

Operating System: MagicOS 9.0

IP Rating: IP64 and IP69 dust and water resistance

The Honor Magic7 Pro is available in two colors, Lunar Shadow Grey and Black, with a retail price of P59,999 for the 24GB + 512GB variant. It can be purchased from affiliate stores and via Honor’s official Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok shops.

Customers can also take advantage of financing options, including 0% interest for up to 12 months with major credit cards and 18 months via Home Credit.

Additionally, orders placed between April 10 and 25 will receive a free JBL Soundgear Frames valued at P9,499.