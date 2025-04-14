On 25th year, TCL brings out new lineup of smart appliances

TCL Philippines recently commemorated 25 years of operation in the country, unveiling an exciting range of home appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and televisions that incorporate cutting-edge technology.

QD-Mini LED TV

Among the highlights of the event was the introduction of TCL’s new line of QD-Mini LED TVs. These television models are designed with larger displays and enhanced image processing capabilities.

The QD-Mini LED technology allows for up to 14,112 zones, producing deeper blacks and an impressive peak HDR brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

Notably, the Mini-LED technology features condensed micro lenses for superior backlight control, effectively eliminating the halo effect that often obscures dark image sections-earning it the moniker “Halo Terminator.”

The upcoming lineup of TCL QD-Mini LED TVs includes:

X11K Premium QD-Mini LED TV (98″)

C8K Premium QD-Mini LED TV (98″, 85″, 75″, 65″)

C6K Premium QD-Mini LED TV (98″, 85″, 75″, 65″, 55″)

C6Ks Premium QD-Mini LED TV (55″)

Air Conditioner Lineup

TCL has also refreshed its air conditioning lineup with a focus on improving indoor air quality, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing user convenience.

The new FreshIN 3.0 series is designed to enhance oxygen and humidity levels for a more comfortable environment, featuring an efficient motor that minimizes energy use and noise.

Moreover, these AI-powered air conditioning units can be integrated with Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control, automatically adjusting settings to optimize cooling or energy savings, and providing users with valuable monitoring data, including electricity usage.

The latest offerings in TCL’s air conditioner series include:

TCL FreshIN 3.0 Series Split-Type

TCL VoxIN Series Split-Type

TCL BreezeIN Series Split-Type

TCL QuietIN Series Window-Type

TCL PowerIN Series Window Type

Washing Machine Lineup

The TCL washing machines are designed for efficiency, boasting multiple washing modes for effective stain removal and quick cycles.

Each unit features an integrated AI that monitors load sizes for optimal energy efficiency and even keeps track of detergent levels, notifying users when it’s time for a refill.

The 2025 lineup of TCL washing machines includes various models: front load, rear control, top load, and twin tub options.

Refrigerator Lineup

TCL’s new refrigerator lineup focuses on maximizing kitchen space with innovative features such as bottom heat dissipation and recessed hinges, allowing placement flush against walls or shelves.

The Automatic Anion-releasing Technology (AAT) purifies the air inside the fridge and prevents bacterial growth while ensuring optimal temperature wherever food is stored.

The new TCL refrigerator models for 2025 include multi-door no-frost options, standard no-frost, and freezer defrost models.

During the event held last April 11, TCL also announced its partnership with the Olympic movement, pledging support for Filipino athletes, including pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who joined the celebrations.

Interested buyers can look forward to more updates on these exciting new appliances by visiting TCL’s official website and authorized retail stores.