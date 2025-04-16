iTHINK | ‘Crucify him! (now with comments section)’

Holy Week is usually when we unplug, reflect, and remember that even the Savior was unfairly judged by a noisy, angry mob. Today? We’ve digitized the mob.

We don’t need Pharisees anymore. We have quote-posts. No need for a trial. We’ve got TikTok verdicts and YouTube exposés.

Pontius Pilate tried to wash his hands. Modern netizens just delete the post (but the receipts live on forever). It seems like every week (or day), someone gets nailed to a metaphorical cross online.

A celebrity says something dumb (or maybe just poorly worded), a politician gets “exposed” in a shaky video with suspicious subtitles, or a private citizen ends up viral for a five-second clip taken wildly OUT of CONTEXT.

And before the truth can even tie its sandals, the hashtags are already trending. Lately, we’ve seen it in full force — from road rage to online rage, to mountains of judgment over a personal preference, family issues and even jokes in local election campaigns.

Candidates are shredded for old posts or awkward soundbites — sometimes DESERVED, sometimes DESIGNED. Social media has become less about discourse, more about demolition. The danger? We confuse virality with veracity. Volume with virtue.

Holy Week reminds us what happens when we let a mob mentality override truth and grace. Sadly, Jesus wasn’t just betrayed by friends or abandoned by followers — he was JUDGED by a crowd that didn’t stop to ask questions. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

This isn’t a call to ignore wrongdoings. But maybe — just maybe — we should PAUSE and THINK before we grab our digital pitchforks. Because being loud online doesn’t make you right. It just makes you… LOUD.

We’re in an age where the timeline scrolls faster than reflection, where even our elections feel like influencer dramas — complete with trolls, memes, and subpost diplomacy.

So, here’s a Holy Week challenge: Be less like the CROWD. Be more like CHRIST. Be the one who waits, who listens, who seeks truth over trend. Be kind. And if you must post—ask yourself first: Is it accurate? Is it fair? Is it necessary? Or am I just bored?

I’m no saint (nobody is). I think grace isn’t viral. But it might just be the thing that saves us — from ourselves.

Have a Blessed Week ahead!

The author is an advocate for social and sustainable development and is currently the vice president and head of corporate communications for SM Investment Corporation, Inc. (SMIC)