realme 14 5G is official phone of RMC Season 9

Ahead of the highly anticipated realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 9, realme has announced that the official smartphone for the tournament will be the realme 14 5G.

This year’s RMC promises to be a thrilling event, with qualifier rounds set to kick off across six regions in the country. Following the qualifiers, teams will advance through a series of Elimination, Quarter-final, Semi-final, and Grand Final bouts.

In addition to the competitive gameplay, the tournament boasts an impressive prize pool, with rewards distributed among the participating teams.

The prize structure is as follows:

4th to 7th runners-up – realme Buds T Series

3rd runners-up – P50,000 and five (5) units of realme C-Series

2nd runners-up – P100,000 and five (5) units of realme Number Series

1st runners-up – P250,000 and five (5) units of realme Number Pro Series

Grand Champion – P600,000 and five (5) units of realme GT Series

Moreover, to recognize outstanding individual talent, this year’s MVP will receive a cash prize of P100,000, alongside additional giveaways during the broadcast and offline events, worth another P100,000.

In total, the prize pool amounts to an impressive P1.6 million, highlighting realme’s commitment to making this year’s RMC, not only a competitive opportunity for teams, but also an engaging event for fans.

Participants will be issued the realme 14 5G for its exceptional gaming performance throughout the RMC regular season. This smartphone will be launched in the Philippines prior to the competition, allowing fans to experience its gaming capabilities ahead of time.

Registration for RMC Season 9 is currently open and will remain available until May 7. Interested participants can register using the code and link provided by realme:

Registration link: https://rb.gy/y61bym

Registration QR Code:

For the latest updates and announcements regarding RMC Season 9, enthusiasts are encouraged to follow realme Philippines’ official website and Facebook page.