Tech firm Xamun pitches AI-powered platform for speeding up software dev’t

In an effort to address the challenges of lengthy processes in digital projects, tech firm Xamun Technologies has introduced Xamun V3, an AI-driven platform that drastically reduces the time required for software development.

In a recent interview, Arup Maity, president and co-founder of Xamun, detailed the common hurdles faced in software creation, which typically spans several months from inception to implementation.

These delays often arise from data collation, challenges in communication between teams, and extensive testing and revisions.

The Xamun V3 addresses these points by eliminating the translation gap between the business vision and the software code.

The platform consists of two main components: DesignStudio and BuildStudio.

DesignStudio enables rapid prototyping for immediate testing. Company leads or developers simply input a prompt that outlines the software requirements, including expected outputs and data management needs.

Utilizing various AI models, DesignStudio generates an interactive sample interface, demonstrating how the app would function.

Users can refine this prototype further, incorporating additional parameters and functions, with estimated deployment costs provided within the platform.

What once took days or weeks to draft can now be accomplished within minutes, thereby reducing misunderstandings and enhancing efficiency.

The second component, BuildStudio, takes the prototypes from DesignStudio and develops the underlying code.

This tool also performs testing and creates use-case scenarios over an 18-day span. BuildStudio is designed to integrate security and regulatory requirements automatically, ensuring compliance throughout the development process.

Traditionally, software development could take between 6 to 18 months; however, Xamun V3 streamlines this timeline to approximately 8 weeks.

Maity assured that the aim of these tools is not to replace human involvement but to enhance it. He stressed that human intervention is still needed for generating software ideas, troubleshooting, and overseeing successful operational integration.

For businesses seeking to utilize DesignStudio, a monthly subscription is available for $250, allowing the management of up to five projects.

The access to BuildStudio will vary depending on the generated code for each project, which can then be implemented by internal developers, Xamun-affiliated development shops, or independent contractors.

Maity stated: “We’ve reimagined the entire software creation process to address this fundamental global challenge. Xamun V3 isn’t just about writing code faster — it’s about eliminating the massive translation gap between strategic vision and working software that has held back organizations everywhere.”

Since its incorporation in June 2024 and the launch of Xamun V3 in January, the company has secured local and international clients, predominantly from the medtech and fintech sectors.

Additionally, Xamun is hosting monthly sessions aimed at training aspiring programmers and helping industry professionals upskill.