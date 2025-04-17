Acerpure launches its first hand fan priced at P1,999

Lifestyle brand Acerpure, known for its air purifiers and circulators, has unveiled a summer essential for the blistering Philippine heat: a hand fan.

The Acerpure Cozy HF1 boasts a 100-speed regulation and a cooling pad for minty fresh air.

The limited edition Mintyladorses comes in a special box that includes exclusive SB19 photo cards, stickers, a sketch pad, and a lanyard.

The hand fan is inspired by Mintyladorses, a term coined by P-pop band and Acer ambassadors SB19 during one of their A’Tin Days of Christmas episodes on YouTube.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Acerpure Cozy HF1, inspired by SB19’s Mintyladorses. This collaboration highlights Acerpure’s dedication to delivering quality lifestyle products, as well as SB19’s creativity and innovation. This partnership could not have happened without A’Tin, who has shown tremendous support for both Acer and SB19,” said Princess Laosantos, senior marketing manager at Acer Philippines.

The Cozy H1 limited edition MINTYLADORSES retails for P1,999.00. Pre-orders begin April 16 through the official Acer online store.