‎Converge reinforces vow to nurture Pinoy tech talent, firms

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions has reiterated its strong support for nurturing local talent and expertise within the Philippine technology sector.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy emphasized this commitment during the recent office opening in Pasig of Pampanga-born tech company Universal Access and Systems Solutions (UAS).

‎UAS, a systems integrator established in 2005, provides enterprise IT solutions and services. It specializes in various industry solutions including IT infrastructure, software solutions, managed services, and cabling, among others.

‎“We, Filipinos, are recognized for our passion and dedication. Combine these with our potential in developing new technologies, we have the power to drive digital transformation globally. But to do that, we must first nurture our Filipino innovators. UAS and Converge share the value of uplifting Filipino tech talent,” he said during his speech during the blessing of UAS’ new office.

‎“Progress takes time, but everything is achievable as long as we come together. Filipinos are skilled, capable and knowledgeable and I believe it’s about time for us to take that on the global stage,” he added.

‎‎For years, Converge has been bringing on talented engineers and developers to its workforce while also investing in the continuous training and development of its employees.

‎“Being able to expand here in Metro Manila is a big step towards our goals for our company and our people. We are one with Converge when it comes to championing Filipino tech talent. We hope this milestone helps us to take that even further, as we create more opportunities for our people to grow, collaborate and innovate,” said UAS chief executive Christopher Victorino.

‎As Converge transitions from a telco company to a technology company, Uy emphasized the need for world-class expertise to broaden their service offerings beyond connectivity and cater to customers that require comprehensive ICT solutions.

‎‎‎Recently, Converge demonstrated its support for emerging tech professionals by participating in the Google Developer Student Clubs Loyola’s HackFest 2025: Horizon at Ateneo de Manila University.