DICT convenes advisory body to anticipate online attacks for 2025 polls

To safeguard the integrity of the electoral process against an evolving array of online harms, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda convened on Tuesday, April 15, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Advisory Council (CAC) in Taguig City.

“We must be proactive, not reactive,” Aguda emphasized during the meeting. “The threats are evolving. From fake news to deepfakes and organized troll armies – our election system must be ready to face them head-on.”

Recognizing the growing influence of social media platforms in the elections, the CAC welcomed the decision of tech giants TikTok, Google, and Meta who pledged to ban paid political ads on their platforms.

Google has implemented the ban since the start of the official campaign period.

The CAC, composed of representatives from government, academe, ICT professional organizations, and non-government electoral reform organizations, regularly discuss timely issues concerning the elections.

Key topics tackled during the meeting include updates on the recent Comelec briefing, recommendations for the use of digital and automated election systems, and proposed timeline for submitting inputs to Comelec, among others.

DICT is collaborating closely with Comelec on several key initiatives to enhance the technological infrastructure of the elections.

These initiatives include the establishment of Configuration Hubs, where DICT personnel will assist in managing the hubs during the election process, as well as the development of online services such as the Precinct Results Finder, Registration Status Verifier, and Election Results Website.

Additionally, DICT’s Cybersecurity Bureau (CSB) is rolling out critical initiatives such as Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) to identify and mitigate security risks, as well as ongoing security protocols to protect the integrity of digital infrastructures throughout the election process.

A key technological advancement in securing the election is the deployment of Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI) digital certificates, which will be used by teachers serving as Electoral Board Members. These certificates will ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and authentication of election data.

In closing the meeting, Aguda emphasized: “Every vote matters, and so does every byte of information. Let’s work together to secure both.”