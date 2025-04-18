DepEd teams up with DTI to integrate AI in PH education  

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Education (DepEd) entered into an agreement on Tuesday, April 15, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the Philippine education system.

The trade department donated 10 high-powered computers to the DepEd to support efforts in building AI capabilities and equipping learners and educators with AI-powered tools.

The donated high-powered computers, procured through the Tatak Pinoy Strategy Program, will aid in the full transfer and operationalization of the Education Center for AI Research (E-CAIR) system from the DTI to DepEd.

By June 2025, the E-CAIR is expected to deploy high-impact digital tools focused on improving operational efficiency, optimizing resource allocation, enhancing data-driven policymaking, and strengthening student support systems.

“More than a simple donation, this embodies sharing the government’s limited resources for optimum use, with a strong emphasis on achieving our common goals. This is an investment in our country’s future, a commitment to innovation, a push for progress, and a testament to the power of interagency collaboration,” said DTI secretary Cristina A. Roque.

She also reaffirmed the DTI’s commitment to fostering globally competitive and resilient industries by collaborating with other government agencies to equip the Filipino workforce with future-ready skills.

“The DTI stands firmly with our partners in education and workforce development in cultivating globally competitive Filipino talent. Through this partnership, we are advancing human capital by integrating digital tools into our education system — bringing meaningful improvements to our schools and communities that will ultimately uplift our local industries,” emphasized the trade chief.

“Building upon this foundation, our vision extends to harnessing the power of AI to address real-world challenges, particularly those faced by our micro, small, and medium enterprises. As we recalibrate our strategy, we will continue to explore the latest AI applications to further empower local businesses and drive innovation across all our industries,” she added.