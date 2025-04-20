SNEAK PREVIEW | realme 14 Series 5G smartphone

Smartphone maker realme has offered a sneak peek into the anticipated realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 9’s official smartphone, the realme 14 5G and the realme 14T 5G.

The realme 14 Series 5G was developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Moonton, the creators of Mobile Legends. The series aims to be the solution to battery drain, lag, overheating, and inconsistent performance, commonly experienced by mobile gamers.

Battery Drain

Both models are equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that promises over 10 hours of continuous gameplay or 18 hours of streaming videos.

Additionally, the series incorporates Bypass Charging technology, which directs power to the system while charging, minimizing battery stress during prolonged gaming sessions and reducing heat buildup, when gaming while plugged in.

Lagging

Through realme’s collaboration with Qualcomm, realme 14 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, capable of delivering up to 120 frames per second (FPS) and allowing users to run up to 40 apps simultaneously without lag.

Even the more budget-friendly realme 14T 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, ensuring dependable performance for everyday tasks and gaming alike.

Overheating

In addressing concerns about overheating, both models feature an advanced Vapor Chamber Cooling System, with a 6050 mm² cooling area for the realme 14 5G and 1700 mm² for the realme 14T 5G.

This smart system, alongside a superconductive vapor chamber, temperature sensors, and an aluminum alloy frame, enhances heat dissipation and maintains optimal temperatures during extended gaming.

Inconsistent Performance

Aside from Qualcomm, realme’s partnership with Moonton has birthed the GT Boost technology, which integrates AI Adaptive Frequency Control, intelligent memory optimization, and a Hyper Response Engine to provide a seamless gaming experience.

The Smart Dual-Channel Network feature ensures strong online connectivity, while supplementary tools like GT Mode, AI Motion, and Ultra Touch Controls allow gamers to personalize their performance.

Pre-order Details

The realme 14 Series 5G is now open for pre-order at select concept stores until April 28. The first 2,000 customers to claim their pre-orders on April 29, will receive an exclusive gift set, which includes a complimentary set of TechLife Headphones G1 valued at P2,199 and an extended warranty worth P1,000.

The official launch of the realme 14 Series 5G will take place on April 29, with a live stream available on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.