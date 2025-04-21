iHeatMap, an online monitoring guide for heat index, unveiled by DOST

With the onset of the dry season and the rising occurrence of extreme heat events due to the changing climate, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) launched recently its online monitoring platform for heat index.

Called the iHeatMap or the Interactive Heat Index Mapping and Prediction, the online platform provides nationwide access to real-time heat index (HI) data with its high-resolution, gridded heat index information for precise monitoring.

“iHeatMap empowers Filipinos with real-time, science-based heat index data — so they can make informed, timely, and potentially life-saving decisions. It is a great example of how technology and science can work together for everyday public health and safety,” said DOST-Pagasa administrator Nathaniel T. Servando.

The heat index indicates how hot it feels by combining relative humidity with actual air temperature. It provides a more accurate representation of the “feels-like” temperature, which is crucial for health and safety.

Accessing the iHeatMap

By visiting the platform available at the official website of DOST-Pagasa, users can check on the interactive heat index map where users can select a specific locality in the country, click the temperature button, and details such as the time and corresponding heat index will be provided for reference.

The heat index categories are also color-coded: yellow for Caution (27-32°C), yellow-orange for Extreme Caution (33-41°C), red-orange for Danger (42-51°C), and Extreme Danger (≥52°C).

The website also contains a color-coded guide on potential impacts and recommended responses.

For effect-based classification, the yellow warning from DOST-Pagasa indicates that prolonged exposure and activity may result in fatigue. Continuing such activities could also lead to heat cramps. The yellow-orange warning signifies that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and ongoing activity could result in heat stroke.

Further, for red-orange code, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure, and lastly, red code warns that heat stroke is imminent.

DOST-Pagasa recommends several precautions to stay safe during hot weather. It is advisable to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and avoid beverages such as tea, coffee, soda, and alcohol as these may cause dehydration due to frequent urination.

When outside, wearing hats, using umbrellas, and dressing in long-sleeved clothing can provide additional protection from the sun. Heavy activities should be scheduled for the cooler parts of the day, either early in the morning or late in the evening.

In case of emergencies related to heat, the weather bureau suggests moving the affected person to a shady area and having them lie down with their legs elevated.

For those who are unconscious, offer sips of cool water if they are able to swallow. Remove excess clothing, apply cool water to their skin, and ensure good ventilation.

Placing ice packs on areas such as the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin can also help. It is crucial to call for an ambulance or transport the person to a hospital immediately if they experience severe symptoms.

The iHeatMap, available from March to May 2025, utilizes data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Additionally, the website provides a heat index summary, which displays the computed heat index over the past five days and the two-day forecast, organized by region and station. — Rosemarie C. Señora, DOST-STII