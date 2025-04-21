Mobile users alerted on ‘wangiri fraud’ or ‘one-ring phone scam’

Missed a call from an international number? It may be the one missed call you don’t need to call back. Smart Communications warned customers of the so-called ‘wangiri fraud’ or ‘one-ring phone scam’.

“Once the victim calls the number, they’re charged excessively high per-minute rates. To prolong the call, some of these lines play recorded messages or hold music, engage customers in fake conversations or activate interactive voice recordings,” said Roy Ibay, VP and head of Regulatory Affairs at Smart and lead convenor of Protecta Pilipinas Public-Private Technology & Telecom Alliance.

‘Wangiri’ originated in Japan in the early 2000s. The term describes the modus. ‘Wan’ is a play on the word ‘one’ while ‘giri’ means ‘to cut’ or ‘hang up’.

Using a premium, often, international number, scammers call their victim and then intentionally drop it after one ring, just long enough to register a missed call.

Scammers have also deployed auto dialers or robocallers to dial random phone numbers. They also use caller ID spoofing to deceive victims into thinking they’re getting a call from a legitimate organization.

Curious to have received an ‘overseas’ call, victims often feel the urge to call back. And when they do, they’re charged with exorbitant fees for calling a premium-rate line.

“The golden rule is to resist the urge to call unknown numbers. If it’s a legitimate call, the caller can send a text message or leave a voicemail. Remember, if the number looks suspicious, better block it immediately,” reminded Ibay.

Customers can also search the suspicious number on the Internet to find out if it is being used in fraudulent activities.

Calls coming from the Philippines often begin with the prefix ‘+63’ whether these are landline or mobile numbers.

Smartphones also come with call blocking tools. Android and iOS operating systems have built-in features that filter scam calls. There are also available third-party call filter applications that users can install to identify and block spam numbers.